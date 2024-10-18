Josh Wolf Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 24- 26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works has announced that Josh Wolf will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square.

Comedian, actor, and writer Josh Wolf has become one of the most sought-after personalities in comedy today. From adding his quick-witted commentary on comedy round tables, to becoming a New York Times Bestselling Author, writing on hit television shows, and headlining stand-up comedy tours across the nation, Wolf has proved time and time again he is one of the most dynamic and multi-faceted comedians in the entertainment business.

Wolf was a regular round table guest and writer on the hit E! series, Chelsea Lately, and appeared as a performer on the E! series, After Lately. He contributed to Chelsea Handler's bestselling book Lies that Chelsea Hander Told Me and wrote his own book, It Takes Balls: Dating Single Moms and Other Confessions from an Unprepared Single Dad.

Josh Wolf's comedy special Father Of The Year has 11.5 million views on his YouTube channel, which itself has over 250 million views showcasing hilarious clips and reality content such as the series Family Tussle. Wolf hosted Discovery's Shark After Dark and the late-night series Naked and Afraid. He also hosted CMT's first original late-night comedy series, The Josh Wolf Show.

Wolf also has a passion for podcasts, currently producing Hey Maaan: A Father & Son Comedy Podcast, with his son and upcoming stand-up comedian, Jacob Wolf. He hosted Off the Rails with Josh Wolf, collaborated with Sarah Colonna on Off the Rails with Josh Wolf and Sarah Colonna, and did a podcast with actor Freddie Prinze Jr. called Prinze and The Wolf.

Thursday October 24 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday October 25 / 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM / $30.00

Saturday October 26 / 6:00 PM & 8:15 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

