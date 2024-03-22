Jon Lovitz to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jon Lovitz will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Thursday March 28, Friday March 29 and Saturday March 30.

Emmy nominated, Jon Lovitz is one of the best-known names in comedy for his work over the past 30 years. Jon Lovitz is most recognized from his time on Saturday Night Live.



He has appeared in many films like The Wedding Singer, The Benchwarmers, and Rat Race. Jon’s done voice acting for TV shows such as The Simpsons and The Critic. He has appeared on Last Comic Standing, Friends, Seinfeld, and competed on The New Celebrity Apprentice.



Jon’s humor is unique, which is attributable to his quirky personality, and he is sure to entertain.





Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations

