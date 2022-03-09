Joe Dombrowski Comes to Comedy Works South, March 18 & 19

Comedy Works has announced that Joe Dombrowski will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Joe "Mr. D" Dombrowski is a comedian and kindergarten teacher best known for his viral social content where he humorously captures the chaos of elementary school. You'll probably recognize Joe for his Spelling Bee prank video which captured the hearts of 20 million people overnight. Since then Joe's comedy has been featured on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Good Morning America, Pickler & Ben, and BuzzFeed, just to name a few.

This summer, Joe will be performing at comedy clubs and theaters across the country on his Schools Out For Summer Tour. You can find him online at @mrdtimes3 or download his podcast Social Studies, where Joe laughs you through the wild world of his kindergarten classroom.

