Jeff Ross Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Jeff Ross is a comedian, writer, actor, director and producer known as The Roastmaster General. As a regular on the Comedy Central Roasts, Jeff has roasted some of the industry’s most famous people including Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Roseanne Barr, Joan Rivers, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump.

His television projects include Roast Battle, a series which Ross produced and starred for three seasons. Ross also starred in the 3-episode comedy special Bumping Mics with Dave Attell. Ross also produced and starred in six episodes of Historical Roasts, a series which roasted some of the most important figures in history including Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, and Cleopatra.

On the acting front, credits include series arcs on Sneaky Pete, and Kingdom, and guest-starring roles on Dr. Ken, Drunk History, Grandfathered, The Simpsons and Family Guy. Recent feature film credits include The Emoji Movie, Flock of Dudes and Wedding Ringer starring Kevin Hart. Jeff has also lent his voice to many animated shows including playing "Hook Foot" on Disney’s Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures.

Jeff's most recent comedy specials turn roasting into social commentary - Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals, Jeff Ross Roasts Cops, and Jeff Ross Roasts The Border. Jeff has shed light on some of the more polarizing political issues of our time. Jeff continues to tour the country doing stand-up and bringing his own brand of speed- roasting to audiences both stateside and abroad.

Comedy Works has announced that Jeff Ross will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Friday June 16 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $40.00

Saturday June 17 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $40.00