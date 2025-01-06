Jackie Kashian to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday January 9, Friday January 10, and Saturday January 11.

Jackie Kashian is a stand-up comedian who has been seen on After Midnight, Conan, Corden, HBO, Netflix, and Comedy Central. She’s been heard on Bob’s Burgers and Strange Planet; and featured on NPR and Audible.

Her 5 comedy albums and specials have been number one on Amazon, Apple and Billboard. In addition to two podcasts “The Jackie and Laurie Show” and “The Dork Forest,” you can also read her writing in “The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies” and the comic book “Comics Comics Quarterly”. Currently, she has a new TINY comedy special "LOOKING BACK" shot from the camera of a Mazda 6 in reverse.



She has a new tiny comedy special "LOOKING BACK" shot from a Mazda 6 in reverse. She's currently sharing 966 sq feet with her husband, mom-in-law, two chihuahua mix dogs and a cat. Working on a brand-new genre of standup comedy: Positive Mother-In-Law Jokes.







Comments