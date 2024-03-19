JR DeGuzman Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JR De Guzman comes to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square March 21 - 23.

Combining music and comedy, JR De Guzman serenades the audience into laughter with songs, jokes, and stories of traveling the world, life after college, and family.

JR has entertained all over the world, having performed at countless international shows including Stand-Up Tokyo and ROR Comedy in Japan, the Jokers Ball in Indonesia, the Badaboom Comedy Series in Amsterdam, and the Edmonton Comedy Festival. He has opened for Tim Allen, Margaret Cho, and Paul Mooney.

You can catch JR's quarter hour Netflix special on The Comedy Lineup. His debut album Dual Citizen, which debuted #1 on iTunes and Billboard, can be heard on Sirius XM Radio's Laugh's USA. Winner of 2016 Stand-up NBC and named as a prestigious "New Face" at Just for Laughs 2017, JR has appeared on Coming to the Stage Season 2 on Hulu, Comedy Central's Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City, and MTV's Acting Out.

Named one of Variety's Ten Comics to watch 2022. Catch him in a city near you on his first US theater tour, JR De Guzman: An Evening.

Comedy Works has announced that JR De Guzman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday March 21 / 7:30 PM / $27.00

Friday March 22 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Saturday March 23 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00