JOSH BLUE: LIVE SPECIAL TAPINGS to Film at Newman Center in Denver

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Comedy Works Entertainment will present JOSH BLUE: LIVE SPECIAL TAPINGS! at Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver for two shows on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 6:00pm & 8:30pm. These shows will be taped for an upcoming comedy special. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10am and can be purchased at NewmanTix.com.

NOTE: By purchasing tickets and/or coming to the show, you consent to be photographed, filmed and/or otherwise recorded. Your entry will constitute your consent to photography, filming and/or recording and to any use, in any and all media throughout the universe in perpetuity, of your appearance, voice and name for any purpose whatsoever in connection with the production.

Ticketholders must be flexible to move seats per producers' discretion on show night if necessary.

Please arrive early, no one will be permitted into the showroom late due to filming.

ABOUT JOSH BLUE:

After his groundbreaking win on Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. In 2018, Josh crushed his set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the same year, he was honored with a performance at the William H. Macy Gala at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fifth hour special, Broccoli, at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO. In 2021, following his 3rd place finish on NBC's America's Got Talent, Josh Blue hit the road with his As NOT Seen on TV Tour. Josh does over 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.

Josh represented the United States in 8 countries as a member of the US Paralympic Soccer Team. Josh and his team were thoroughly disgraced in the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece by not scoring a single goal. He is a single father living in Denver, CO with his son and daughter.

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