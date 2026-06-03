Immersive Office Comedy DO YOU FEEL ANGER? to Open in Lakewood, CO

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The Moot Point Project will bring Mara Nelson-Greenberg's sharp play Do You Feel Anger? to life like never before. Directed by Sarah Ausloos, the audience is invited to join "your friendly neighborhood debt collection agency" for their HR-mandated empathy conference.

You will be a part of a night of networking, corporate connections, and moderate to severe workplace violence, where, yes, a business casual dress code is strongly preferred. At this hands-on conference, the audience will experience an exhilarating comedy that forces engagement in a world where empathy is often forgotten, with limited showings running from Thursday, June 18th, through Sunday, June 21st.

Showing Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, 2:00pm Pay What You Can showing on Saturday the 20th, and with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm, at The Three Leaches Theater in Lakewood, CO. Tickets are only $15, and can be purchased through themootpointproject.com.

​Do You Feel Anger? has all the charm of a classic office comedy, with an edge of absurdity, answering the question "do you feel anger?" with a resounding yes! Through an unsettling comedic lens, the audience will join their new empathy coach, Sofia, as she attempts the unimaginable: turning a harsh team of debt collectors into an empathy engine. Audience members, conference attendees, will be given an ID badge, participate in empathy exercises, and learn, with these larger than life corporate characters, how to navigate empathy in a world where the feelings of men in power are prioritized. Sit back and witness a dark series of events unfold through wit and sharp comedic timing, designed to provoke attendees to reflect on their own empathy​

Starring local actors Gisselle Gonzalez, Jacob David Smith, Carson Coffey, Joshua Wilson, Emma Grace Bradley, Nicole Caron, and Stefi Adams. With a team of early career designers Dang Pham (Lighting Designer) an upcoming senior designer major at The University of Northern Colorado, Ava Carey (Props Designer​) University of Northern Colorado alumni, Cole Dille (Sound Designer) a multi media producer based in Toronto Canada, Robin O'Connell (Dramaturg) recent graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University and with in-house designs from Megan Dille (costumes) and True Smith (scenic) with the help of Harrison Rosenberg (Scenic Consultant).

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