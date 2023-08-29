Iliza Shlesinger Brings 2023 HARD FEELINGS Tour to Ball Arena in September

Award-winning comedian/actor/author and official Elder Millennial Iliza Shlesinger will perform her 2023 Hard Feelings world tour at Ball Arena on Saturday, September 30. The tour, which features all new material, is a 'must see' show for any comedy fan.

“This is the biggest and best tour I’ve done,” stated Iliza. “I can’t wait to share my rock-hard feelings with the world.”

Iliza is known for her high energy shows that deliver laughs wrapped up in poignant, thought-provoking ideas. She says the hilarious truths we're all thinking. Over the last decade, she has released six Netflix stand up specials including Hot Forever (2022), Unveiled (2019), Elder Millennial (2018), Confirmed Kills (2016), Freezing Hot (2015) and War Paint (2013)

Tickets are available.

In 2022, Iliza released her second book All Things Aside and her AIA: Ask Iliza Anything podcast on Earwolf continues to be a fan favorite. In January, the Don’t Panic Pantry cookbook was released.

Written by her husband, James Beard nominated author/chef Noah Galuten, with the Forward by Iliza, the book is inspired by the online cooking series the two created during the pandemic. Additionally, she just launched Iliza’s Locals, a three-episode series highlighting 18 up-and-coming L.A. comedians. The series is currently streaming exclusively on the 800 Pound Gorilla Media platform before it moves over to YouTube.

Over the years, Iliza has also made the leap into films having written and starred in the Netflix comedy Good On Paper which is based on a real life dating nightmare. She was also seen co-starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential as well as appearing in the critically acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman with Vanessa Kirby. Other credits include Instant Family, starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a comedy series she created and starred in for Netflix.