Ian Karmel Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Performances run June 22-24.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Ian Karmel is an Emmy award winning LA-based stand-up comedian, actor and writer. He was most recently co-head writer for the Emmy award winning The Late Late Show with James Cordon, of which Ian was one of the founding writers in the show’s 2015 re-creation. Previously he was a staff writer and round table regular on E!’s Chelsea Lately.

Ian’s stand-up has been featured on Conan, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central and most recently showcased on Netflix’s The Comedy Line Up: Part 1. His debut comedy album, 9.2 on Pitchfork, was released in 2015 to rave reviews. Ian also hosts the weekly podcast All Fantasy Everything. Featured on many best of lists, it’s a lighthearted show where funny people and experts come together to fantasy draft pop culture.

Hometown hero, Ian played an instrumental role in Portland’s comedy renaissance and was voted Portland’s Funniest Person in 2011. Beloved for his appearances on IFC’s Portlandia, the Blazers wrap-up show Talkin’ Ball and long running weekly column in the Portland Mercury, Everything as Fuck.

With roots in improv and theatre, Ian’s training includes The Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade. Ian currently tours as much as possible and regularly performs around Los Angeles. You can catch him co-hosting his own monthly show, Good Looks, named one of 10 Best New Stand-Up Shows by LA Weekly.

Comedy Works has announced that Ian Karmel will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday June 22 / 8:00 PM / $17.00

Friday June 23 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday June 24 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

 




