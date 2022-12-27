ISMO To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31

Comedy Works has announced that ISMO will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

The ultimate observer, ISMO is able to make people see familiar things anew through his unique perspective.

ISMO started his comedy career in his home country of Finland; becoming one of the top performing comedians. There, ISMO wrote and starred in 2 seasons of his own sitcom, ISMO, and also filmed four DVD specials from 2008 to 2016. He made his US debut in 2014 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood where he won the title of "The Funniest Person in the World." Now in LA, ISMO performs to sold-out crowds around the world including: US, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Europe.

Ismo can be seen regularly performing in LA clubs and headlining across the US. Ismo appeared on episodes of NBC's Bring The Funny. He teamed up with Merriam Webster to release a digital comedy series of videos roasting the English language. He's also appeared on NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly, and became the first Finnish Comedian to perform on Conan in 2018. Ismo's clip from Conan has become one of the most viewed late-night sets with over 70 million views.

Thursday, December 29 / 8:00 PM / $16.00

Friday, December 30 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Catch ISMO hosting New Year's Eve on Dec 31, 2022!

Saturday, December 31 / 5:30 PM, 7:45 PM & 10:00 PM / $25.00 - $55.00

Choose from three New Yera's Eve shows: 5:30pm ALL AGES, Family Friendly show (Rated PG-13!)*** 7:45pm Ages 21 and up 10:00pm Extravaganza-including party favors, a midnight champagne toast and countdown with the comics. Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.