Hasan Minhaj Brings OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Denver in November

The performance is on Friday, November 10th at 7:00pm.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

AEG Presents and Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome Hasan Minhaj: OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre at The Denver Performing Arts Complex on Friday, November 10th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8th at 10am. Tickets range from $45.00-$95.00 plus applicable fees and can be purchased online at AXS.com.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

About Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian best known for his breakout Netflix special HOMECOMING KING and his critically acclaimed, political satire show PATRIOT ACT WITH Hasan Minhaj for Netflix which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. His second one-hour comedy special THE KING’S JESTER premiered on Netflix in October 2022.  Hasan was a senior correspondent at Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart and headlined the 2017 WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER. He’s the co-founder and chief executive officer for 186K Films that will produce its first feature “For The Culture” with Amazon Studios.  Minhaj is co-writing the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and will star in the film.  




