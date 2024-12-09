HOLIGAYS, WITH A TO Z to be Presented at Curious Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curious Theatre Company will present Holigays with A to Z, a fabulously festive drag cabaret guaranteed to light up your holiday season! Join in for an unforgettable evening of glitz, glamour, and heartfelt performances as Denver's own drag sensations, Dr. Zackarina Jenny-Hoe, Chase Bottoms, Banana Splits, America Jackson, and Zarah Misdemeanor, take the stage to bring you an extravaganza of music, comedy, and holiday cheer.

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Doors open at 7:00 PM, Show starts at 7:30 PM.

This one-night-only spectacular holiday drag show offers a unique celebration filled with joyful renditions of classic holiday tunes and daring performances that redefine the season's sparkle. With Zarah and America leading the charge, Holigays with A to Z is a must-see event that celebrates inclusion, community, and the power of performance art.

Tickets are sold on a sliding scale from $25-$35, and VIP Cabaret Tables are sold at $80 for 2 tickets.

