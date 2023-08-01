HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE Announced At The Stanley Hotel, October 15

This interactive presentation is a must-see event for anyone interested in the paranormal, history, or just looking for a good scare!

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE! coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00pm.

This show will be ages 21 and up. Tickets are $35.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $75.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 2 at 10am at Click Here

 

Are you ready to uncover the chilling true stories behind the world's most haunted objects? Join Greg and Dana Newkirk (Travel Channel's Kindred Spirits, Amazon Prime's Hellier) for an interactive presentation that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

As two of the world's only full-time paranormal investigators, the Newkirks have spent their lives collecting and caring for cursed artifacts, possessed dolls, and other creepy artifacts said to exhibit supernatural activity. Now you can experience their spine-tingling true tales yourself!

During this presentation, the Newkirks will take you on a journey through history, folklore, and true-life accounts of supernatural encounters with objects that seem to possess a life of their own. Learn the untold truth about famous paranormal cases like The Amityville Horror, discover why the infamous Dybbuk Box is scarier than the demon it's rumored to imprison, and tag along as Greg & Dana reveal how they broke the curse of the Catskills Crone, as featured in their highly anticipated new film The Unbinding! You'll even have the opportunity to help the Newkirks create a haunted artifact, live and in person, with just the power of your mind!

This interactive presentation is a must-see event for anyone interested in the paranormal, history, or just looking for a good scare!




