Full Cast and Creative Team Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at DCPA Theatre Company

A Christmas Carol is a joyous musical for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

Oct. 17, 2023

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company has revealed the full casting and creative team for Denver’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol. 

“Nothing says the holiday season at the DCPA quite like A Christmas Carol,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “A Christmas Carol brings a warmth to the season that gets you into the spirit to celebrate and be with loved ones. I look forward to ending the year with this cozy production.” 

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are now on sale. For more information, visit Click Here.  

A Christmas Carol will feature Mira Are (Tarzan, Lyric Stage) as Understudy, Brian Bohlender (The Other Josh Cohen, DCPA) as Debtor/Belle’s Husband, Landon Tate Boyle (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Understudy, Hope Clarkston (DCPA debut) as Tiny Tim, Cordell Cole (The Three Musketeers, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Dick Wilkins/Undertaker’s Man, Vi Dang (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Fred’s Wife/Laundress, Sydney D’Angelo (A Little Night Music, DCPA) as Fan/Want, Elise Frances Daniells (The Color Purple, DCPA) as Street Singer, Seth Dhonau (The 39 Steps, DCPA) as Fred, Jacob Dresch (The School of Scandal, Off-Broadway) as Jacob Marley, Jess D’Souza (“The Footy Show,” Nine Network) as Mrs. Cratchit, Emery Edwards (DCPA debut) as Turkey Boy, Topher Embrey (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Ghost Of Christmas Present, Shabazz Green (Oklahoma!, DCPA) as Mr. Fezziwig/Old Joe, Matthew Hans (DCPA debut) as Beggar Child, Katie Jackson (Ella Enchanted, Arvada Center) as Understudy, Geoffrey Kent (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA) as Bob Cratchit, Gustavo Marquez (Sweat, DCPA) as Peter Cratchit, Chloe McLeod (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Belle, Quinn Murphy (DCPA debut) as Belinda Cratchit, Christian Ray Robinson (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Colorado Springs Fine Arts) as Topper, Marco Alberto Robinson (Xanadu, DCPA) as Young Ebenezer/Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Michael Santo (Shadowlands, DCPA) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Logan Turner (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Chestnut Seller, Lucas Turner (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Boy Ebenezer/Ignorance, Emily Van Fleet (The Wild Party, DCPA) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Charwoman, Rebekkah Vega-Romero (West Side Story, The 5th Avenue Theatre) as Martha Cratchit, Isaac Walker (Kinky Boots, Denver School of the Arts) as Edward Cratchit, Justin Walvoord (Jackie & Me, DCPA) as Alternate and Understudy Ebenezer Scrooge/Understudy Jacob Marley, Jack Wardell (Into the Woods, Arvada Center) as Understudy, and Erin Willis (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Debtor.  

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Anthony Powell (Lord of the Flies, DCPA), music direction by Darius Frowner (Oklahoma!, DCPA), choreography and casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), with scenic design by Vicki Smith (The Christians, DCPA), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (A Little Night Music, DCPA), lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao (Ah! Wilderness, Hartford Stage Company), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (King Liz, Geffen Playhouse), voice and dialect coaching by Jeffrey Parker (A Little Night Music, DCPA), and stage management by Nate Nyquist (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), Malia Stoner (The Chinese Lady, DCPA) and Kristin Sutter (Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown, DCPA). 

Performance Details: 

A CHRISTMAS CAROL 

Nov 17 – Dec 24, 2023 

Wolf Theatre 

By Charles Dickens 

Adapted by Richard Hellesen 

Music by David de Berry 

Directed by Anthony Powell 

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption.  

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, the DCPA Theatre Company’s production is “a splendidly festive tradition” (BroadwayWorld) that illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations. 




