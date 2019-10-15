Firehouse Theater Company presents Calendar Girls from November 23 through December 22, 2019. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students/seniors/military and $20 for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at the John Hand Theater, located art 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver CO 80230. Tickets are available online at www.firehousetheatercompany.conm or by calling the Box Office at (303) 562-3232.

When Annie's husband John dies of Leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow WI members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.

"I'm so thrilled to be asked to bring this funny, touching, and surprising story to the stage," Said Director Linda Suttle. "So often women 'of a certain age' feel invisible at times. Calendar Girls shows that these women are not only beautiful and sexy, but a force to be reckoned with! Based on a true story these women started their 'alternative calendar' to raise money for a new sofa in the local hospital waiting room, and ended up raising enough money to buy a new cancer wing of their hospital! Formidable indeed! I can't wait to get started with this wonderful cast of women (and a couple great guys as well.)"

Calendar Girls features the talents of: Suzanna Wellens as Chris, Christine Kahane as Annie, Linda Swanson Brown as Cora, Linda Button as Jessie, Michelle Grimes as Celia, Erin T. Bell as Ruth, Mary Campbell as Marie, Kristen Mair as Brenda and Elaine, Beki Pineda as Lady Cravenshire, Rand Moritzky as John, David Cervera as Rod, Brandon Palmer as Liam and Jeremy Umansky as Lawrence.

