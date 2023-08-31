Fine Arts Center Welcomes Drag Artist Sasha Colby

Most recent winner of “RuPaul's Drag Race” will perform on stage along with local drag artists Belzin Whistlez, Mario Wanna, and Leia Trillz-Latrice.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 2 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Down Easy at DCPA Photo 3 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Down Easy at DCPA
Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting an Photo 4 Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting and Full Route

Fine Arts Center Welcomes Drag Artist Sasha Colby

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will open its doors for a high-energy and exciting night of drag as Sasha Colby, the first drag queen to win both “RuPaul's Drag Race” and Miss Continental, takes the stage on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Colby, a trans woman from Hawaii and a staple in the American drag industry, has been hailed “a legend” by castmates on “RuPaul's Drag Race” and has served as an influential figure of personal empowerment for the drag and trans community for over a decade. 

The evening will be hosted by local drag artist and theatre favorite Belzin Whistlez (Sammy Gleason).

“The opportunity to see drag as the art form that it is and experience it as fabulous entertainment in all spaces, is the best way that any community can show allyship and solidarity with queer artists and drag performers in a time when we are seeing an enormous push to silence these communities,” said Gleason. “By programming theatrical seasons that showcase and feature voices, faces, and stories of underrepresented and marginalized peoples and communities, we are also taking the leap to feature and highlight one of the oldest forms of entertainment.”

Mario Wanna and Leia Trillz-Latrice are two regional drag artists who will also be performing that evening. Wanna is an androgynous drag king based in Colorado Springs who holds the titles of Prince of Manitou 2022, Mr. Club Q Pride, and is one of the DIVA Award winners for Freshest Faces 2023. Trillz-Latrice is the current local Ms. 2023 Life's a Drag Pride.

Guests may also enjoy a buffet dinner in Taste before the show.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER Comes to Rocky Mountain Rep Photo
ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER Comes to Rocky Mountain Rep

Come “dream about the days to come” with Rocky Mountain Rep as they open Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver this weekend — Friday, September 1st, at 8:00pm, Saturday, September 2nd, at 8:00pm, and Sunday, September 3rd, at 2:00pm. 

2
May Pang, John Lennons Lover During His Lost Weekend Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Len Photo
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Bitfactory Gallery

Explore a special exhibition at Bitfactory Gallery in Denver featuring candid photos of John Lennon taken by May Pang during his 'Lost Weekend' era. The exhibition runs from September 22 to September 24. Don't miss this unique opportunity to see Lennon through the lens of his intimate relationship with Pang.

3
Iliza Shlesinger Brings 2023 HARD FEELINGS Tour to Ball Arena in September Photo
Iliza Shlesinger Brings 2023 HARD FEELINGS Tour to Ball Arena in September

Award-winning comedian/actor/author and official Elder Millennial Iliza Shlesinger will perform her 2023 Hard Feelings world tour at Ball Arena on Saturday, September 30.  The tour, which features all new material, is a 'must see' show for any comedy fan.

4
Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Photo
Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark

Alabama native and stand-up comedian Derrick Stroup is not your average slow talking Southerner. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he engages his audiences with his detailed stories, over the top energy and southern charm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harmonies of History
Littleton United Methodist Church (11/12-11/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Find Your Light (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble - Songs of Brazil and music of the Bronx horns
Parsons Theatre (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hit and Run: Musical Improv
Rise Comedy (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hit and Run: Musical Improv
Rise Comedy (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest by William Shakespeare
The Carsen Theater (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You