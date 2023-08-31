Fine Arts Center Welcomes Drag Artist Sasha Colby

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will open its doors for a high-energy and exciting night of drag as Sasha Colby, the first drag queen to win both “RuPaul's Drag Race” and Miss Continental, takes the stage on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.



Colby, a trans woman from Hawaii and a staple in the American drag industry, has been hailed “a legend” by castmates on “RuPaul's Drag Race” and has served as an influential figure of personal empowerment for the drag and trans community for over a decade.



The evening will be hosted by local drag artist and theatre favorite Belzin Whistlez (Sammy Gleason).



“The opportunity to see drag as the art form that it is and experience it as fabulous entertainment in all spaces, is the best way that any community can show allyship and solidarity with queer artists and drag performers in a time when we are seeing an enormous push to silence these communities,” said Gleason. “By programming theatrical seasons that showcase and feature voices, faces, and stories of underrepresented and marginalized peoples and communities, we are also taking the leap to feature and highlight one of the oldest forms of entertainment.”



Mario Wanna and Leia Trillz-Latrice are two regional drag artists who will also be performing that evening. Wanna is an androgynous drag king based in Colorado Springs who holds the titles of Prince of Manitou 2022, Mr. Club Q Pride, and is one of the DIVA Award winners for Freshest Faces 2023. Trillz-Latrice is the current local Ms. 2023 Life's a Drag Pride.



Guests may also enjoy a buffet dinner in Taste before the show.