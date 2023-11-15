Fine Arts Center Theatre Company to Present Modern-Day Holiday Classic ELF: THE MUSICAL

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will present “Elf: The Musical,” live on stage Nov. 30–Dec. 31, 2023. The musical is based on the cherished 2003 movie hit and is directed by James Bruenger-Arreguin.



In “Elf: The Musical,” Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.



“‘Elf’ has been bringing laughter to audiences for the last twenty years through the iconic film starring Will Ferrell; it has become synonymous with many holiday traditions, which creates a thrilling and joyful task when asked to bring the film to the stage as a musical,” said Bruenger-Arreguin.



“For me, the key to unlocking the musical adaptation was understanding what makes this story feel magical and how that intersects with the spark of imagination that I found in my formative theatre experiences. The holiday show at the Fine Arts Center has become a tradition for many families in the Colorado Springs community,” Bruenger-Arreguin continues. “Our production of ‘Elf’ welcomes those curious audiences who want a formative theatre experience and an even bigger celebration for audiences returning to the theatre to find a bit of wonder, enchantment, and loads of laughter.”



Bruenger-Arreguin is a Mexican-born, Colorado-raised, and New York City-based theatre director and practitioner. His past directing credits include “Primero Sueño” and “La Extinción de los Dinosaurios” for Repertorio Español and “The Last Five Years” and “Evita” for Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre, where he also served as the Associate Artistic Director, among many others. He is no stranger to the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company, having directed “To Slay the Dragon” and “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” the latter of which he won a Henry Award for Best Direction of a Play in 2022. He currently works for Disney Theatrical Group.



“Elf: The Musical” features songs by Tony Award-nominees Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”) and Chad Beguelin (Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (“Annie,” “The Producers,” “Hairspray”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”).



The musical stars Ty-Gabriel Jones (making their FAC debut) as Buddy, Lilli Hokama (last seen on the FAC stage in “Guadalupe in the Guest Room”) as Jovie, Mark Rubald (last seen on the FAC stage in “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark”) as Walter Hobbs, Joanie Brosseau-Rubald (making her FAC debut) as Emily Hobbs, and Haley Ballard (last seen on the FAC stage in “The Sound of Music”) as Michael.



The artistic team includes J. Chang-Tablada (music director), Rodrigo Hernandez-Martinez (scenic designer), Phoebe H. Boynton (costume designer), G. Austin Allen (lighting design), Mary Ripper Baker (choreographer), Lawrence Schober (sound design), Sammy Gleason (props supervisor), Martinique M. Barthel (production stage manager), Morgan Gatson (assistant stage manager), and Tracy Nicole Taylor (dance captain).

DINING AT THE FAC

Taste restaurant at the FAC features vibrant flavors, sustainable ingredients, and incredible mountain views. Enjoy a buffet-style lunch or dinner before the show. Prepayment is required and space is limited. Reserve online at Click Here or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $26 for Wednesday performances and standard seats. Reserve online at Click Here or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.

Discounts are available for groups of ten or more, military service members, and patrons 40 years old and younger. Contact the box office for details.

Students can purchase rush tickets 1 hour before the performance at the FAC front desk for $15 (Colorado College students receive free rush tickets). Tickets subject to availability; must purchase in person; CC students must present a CC Gold Card.

Museum admission: Ticketholders receive free admission to Fine Arts Center Museum. Museum hours and information about current exhibitions is available online.