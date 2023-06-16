Fine Art Center's New 'Send a Student' Initiative Aims To Make Live Theater Accessible To All Local Youth

The Fine Arts Center set a goal of $10,000 this 2023–2024 theatre season.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company wants to ensure that the next generation is challenged and enlightened by the life-changing experience of live theater. Their new initiative, Send a Student, aims to allow every child in our community the opportunity to take in a Fine Arts Center performance regardless of the ability to pay. 

“Our hope is to bring each and every child in the Pikes Peak region through these doors, especially those who would not otherwise have the opportunity,” said Chris Sheley, Interim Producing Artistic Director. “Theater allows us all to see the world through someone else’s eyes. It makes us more empathic, more inclusive, and quite simply, it makes us better humans.”

The Fine Arts Center set a goal of $10,000 this 2023–2024 theatre season, which would provide a ticket and transportation for 400 students from local Title I schools. Supporters can make a donation or look for QR code on Playbills and at other Fine Arts Center events.

This season, students will be able to see Elf the Musical, Quiara Alegria Hughes’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Water by the Spoonful, Stephen King’s psychological thriller Misery, Jonathon Larson’s award-winning musical Rent, as well as Balloonacy and Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.

The highly anticipated season kicks off October 12, 2023 with a full student matinee calendar.

The final dress rehearsal on the last Wednesday before each show’s opening night is always free and open to the public. Patrons, seated on a first come first served basis,  simply show up before the curtain opens at 7:30 p.m.

“Here at the FAC, we strive to make sure that theatre is truly welcoming to everyone and we’re proud of the steps we’ve taken to do that,”  said Sheley.



