FUNNY FINAL FOUR Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 7 - March 27

The Funny Final Four is a series of competitions starting with five teams made up of a captain, two pro comics, and ten New Talent comics.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Denver Center Photo 1 Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Denver Center
Sandy Duncan, Andrea McArdle, Krysta Rodriguez & More to Star in LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WOR Photo 2 Duncan, McArdle & More to Star in LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE
Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival Photo 3 Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next Month Photo 4 THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next Month

FUNNY FINAL FOUR Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 7 - March 27

Comedy Works has announced that Funny Final Four will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Wednesday nights at 7:30 PM.  

The Funny Final Four is a series of competitions starting with five teams made up of a captain, two pro comics, and ten New Talent comics.

Every show, a different team will perform the funniest, most creative show they can produce. A panel of judges will award points and tally up the total at the end.

Each team will be judged, and the top two teams move on to perform again (Round 2), with the winner getting a third show (Finals). Look for some of your favorite local comedians!

Line-up includes:

TEAM GRAHAM - February 7

Aaron Graham (Captain)

Andres Becerril, Brad Galli, Donelle Prado, Jacob Montgomery, Jeff Koehn, Kelsey Rosen, Mandy Kay, Mitch Jones, Nic Dean, Rick Bryan and PROS Brent Gill & Steve Gillespie

TEAM MCLACHLAN - February 21

Kate McLachlan (Captain)

Austin Black, Bailey Tyler, Hannah Popkin, Jake Tupitza, Lane Lonion, Leah Althoff, Noah Ciel, Sam Sisson, Tanya Sabrina, Thad B and PROS Andrew Orvedahl & John Novosad

TEAM GUTIERREZ REED - March 13

Gabby Gutierrez Reed (Captain)

Andrea Vahl, Brian Sullivan, Cori Dech, Jeff Nelson, Josh Emerson, Liv Carter, Lizzy Wolfson, Luke Gaston, Tairee Dillard, Tracy Kellet and PROS Hannah Jones & Matt Cobos

TEAM MORENO - March 20

Miriam Moreno (Captain)

Ali Kareem, Delina, Elliot Weber, Emily Cornelius, Jacob Rupp, Jason Alexander, Lily Ostberg, Patrick Scott, Sam Ellefson, Trent Gillespie and PROS Noah Reynolds & Ed Bell

TEAM ROBINSON - March 27

Lee Robinson (Captain)

Calvin Reid, Caroline Williams, Erin Rose, Helen Driesen, Kelsey Wood, Morgan Gallo, Rosalie, Shanae Ross, Terrence Dobbs, Lisa Lane and PROS Georgia Comstock & Ben Roy




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Michael Franti & Spearhead Come to Chautauqua Auditorium in June Photo
Michael Franti & Spearhead Come to Chautauqua Auditorium in June

An Acoustic Evening With Michael Franti & Spearhead comes to Chautauqua Auditorium this summer. The performance is set for Saturday, June 1, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9 at 10am.

2
Bravo! Vail Music Festival Unveils 37th Season Featuring Orchestras, Opera Productions &am Photo
Bravo! Vail Music Festival Unveils 37th Season Featuring Orchestras, Opera Productions & More

Bravo! Vail Music Festival has unveiled its 37th season. The festival will take place from June 20 to August 1, 2024, offering a diverse range of classical and Latin-American music in the stunning Vail Valley region of Colorado.

3
Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7 Photo
Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7

DUDE DAD'S ON THIN ICE COMEDY TOUR comes to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on June 7, 2024. Taylor Calmus, aka 'Dude Dad,' brings his relatable family-based comedy to the stage. Tickets on sale February 2nd at ParamountDenver.com.

4
Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Photo
Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Lil Sasquatch and Francis Ellis are bringing their stand-up comedy to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square in February. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Michael Franti & Spearhead Come to Chautauqua Auditorium in JuneMichael Franti & Spearhead Come to Chautauqua Auditorium in June
Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7
Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer SquareLil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square
CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the LandmarkCHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Videos

The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word Video
The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS Video
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Video
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
SWEAT in Denver SWEAT
Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre (1/13-2/10)
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (4/30-5/02)
Hairspray in Denver Hairspray
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (2/13-2/15)
MJ in Denver MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
Wicked in Denver Wicked
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-8/25)
Anon(ymous): A Play by Naomi Iizuka in Denver Anon(ymous): A Play by Naomi Iizuka
Loft Theatre (2/16-2/25)
Alice By Heart in Denver Alice By Heart
Find Your Light (5/03-5/05)
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
acts of faith in Denver acts of faith
Local Theater Company (2/01-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You