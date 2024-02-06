FUNNY FINAL FOUR Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 7 - March 27

The Funny Final Four is a series of competitions starting with five teams made up of a captain, two pro comics, and ten New Talent comics.
POPULAR
Comedy Works has announced that Funny Final Four will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Wednesday nights at 7:30 PM.
The Funny Final Four is a series of competitions starting with five teams made up of a captain, two pro comics, and ten New Talent comics.
Every show, a different team will perform the funniest, most creative show they can produce. A panel of judges will award points and tally up the total at the end.
Each team will be judged, and the top two teams move on to perform again (Round 2), with the winner getting a third show (Finals). Look for some of your favorite local comedians!
Aaron Graham (Captain)
Andres Becerril, Brad Galli, Donelle Prado, Jacob Montgomery, Jeff Koehn, Kelsey Rosen, Mandy Kay, Mitch Jones, Nic Dean, Rick Bryan and PROS Brent Gill & Steve Gillespie
Kate McLachlan (Captain)
Austin Black, Bailey Tyler, Hannah Popkin, Jake Tupitza, Lane Lonion, Leah Althoff, Noah Ciel, Sam Sisson, Tanya Sabrina, Thad B and PROS Andrew Orvedahl & John Novosad
Gabby Gutierrez Reed (Captain)
Andrea Vahl, Brian Sullivan, Cori Dech, Jeff Nelson, Josh Emerson, Liv Carter, Lizzy Wolfson, Luke Gaston, Tairee Dillard, Tracy Kellet and PROS Hannah Jones & Matt Cobos
Miriam Moreno (Captain)
Ali Kareem, Delina, Elliot Weber, Emily Cornelius, Jacob Rupp, Jason Alexander, Lily Ostberg, Patrick Scott, Sam Ellefson, Trent Gillespie and PROS Noah Reynolds & Ed Bell
Lee Robinson (Captain)
Calvin Reid, Caroline Williams, Erin Rose, Helen Driesen, Kelsey Wood, Morgan Gallo, Rosalie, Shanae Ross, Terrence Dobbs, Lisa Lane and PROS Georgia Comstock & Ben Roy
Videos
|Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
|SWEAT
Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre (1/13-2/10)
|The Cher Show
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (4/30-5/02)
|Hairspray
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (2/13-2/15)
|MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
|Wicked
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-8/25)
|Anon(ymous): A Play by Naomi Iizuka
Loft Theatre (2/16-2/25)
|Alice By Heart
Find Your Light (5/03-5/05)
|Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
|acts of faith
Local Theater Company (2/01-2/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You