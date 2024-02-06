FUNNY FINAL FOUR Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 7 - March 27

Comedy Works has announced that Funny Final Four will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Wednesday nights at 7:30 PM.

The Funny Final Four is a series of competitions starting with five teams made up of a captain, two pro comics, and ten New Talent comics.

Every show, a different team will perform the funniest, most creative show they can produce. A panel of judges will award points and tally up the total at the end.

Each team will be judged, and the top two teams move on to perform again (Round 2), with the winner getting a third show (Finals). Look for some of your favorite local comedians!

Line-up includes:

TEAM GRAHAM - February 7

Aaron Graham (Captain)

Andres Becerril, Brad Galli, Donelle Prado, Jacob Montgomery, Jeff Koehn, Kelsey Rosen, Mandy Kay, Mitch Jones, Nic Dean, Rick Bryan and PROS Brent Gill & Steve Gillespie

TEAM MCLACHLAN - February 21

Kate McLachlan (Captain)

Austin Black, Bailey Tyler, Hannah Popkin, Jake Tupitza, Lane Lonion, Leah Althoff, Noah Ciel, Sam Sisson, Tanya Sabrina, Thad B and PROS Andrew Orvedahl & John Novosad

TEAM GUTIERREZ REED - March 13

Gabby Gutierrez Reed (Captain)

Andrea Vahl, Brian Sullivan, Cori Dech, Jeff Nelson, Josh Emerson, Liv Carter, Lizzy Wolfson, Luke Gaston, Tairee Dillard, Tracy Kellet and PROS Hannah Jones & Matt Cobos

TEAM MORENO - March 20

Miriam Moreno (Captain)

Ali Kareem, Delina, Elliot Weber, Emily Cornelius, Jacob Rupp, Jason Alexander, Lily Ostberg, Patrick Scott, Sam Ellefson, Trent Gillespie and PROS Noah Reynolds & Ed Bell

TEAM ROBINSON - March 27

Lee Robinson (Captain)

Calvin Reid, Caroline Williams, Erin Rose, Helen Driesen, Kelsey Wood, Morgan Gallo, Rosalie, Shanae Ross, Terrence Dobbs, Lisa Lane and PROS Georgia Comstock & Ben Roy