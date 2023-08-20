FACE Vocal Band to Return to Northglenn's Parsons Theatre for Two Nights in September

Prepare for an unforgettable musical experience as the internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band, FACE Vocal Band, makes their triumphant return to the Parsons Theatre. Northglenn Arts Presents invites audiences to join in the excitement on September 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. for two nights of mesmerizing performances that blend modern popular tunes with intricate harmonies, masterful beat-box rhythms, and exceptional vocal prowess.

With a rich legacy spanning over two decades, FACE Vocal Band has consistently enchanted listeners with their infectious energy and undeniable passion for live performance. Hailing from Boulder, Colorado, this group of exceptionally talented vocalists has earned international acclaim for their unique and captivating style.

The upcoming performances promise to be an electrifying showcase of FACE Vocal Band's artistry, where audiences can expect to embark on a musical journey unlike any other. The band's ability to seamlessly weave together contemporary hits with complex harmonies and unparalleled beat-boxing creates a sonic experience that transcends genres and captivates music lovers of all kinds.

Critics and audiences alike have praised FACE Vocal Band for their dynamic performances and distinctive sound. As fringereview.co.uk aptly puts it, "FACE takes their audience on a musical journey and it's fantastic fun." Whether you're a devoted fan or experiencing the magic of FACE Vocal Band for the first time, these upcoming performances are not to be missed.

Tickets are now available and start at $23. Call the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303-450-8888 or go to Click Here to purchase.

