Elephant & Piggie's WE ARE IN A PLAY! Is Coming To Denver Center for the Performing Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced the full casting and creative team for the fall Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) musical Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” based on the popular children’s book series by Mo Willems. The DCPA will stage 110 student matinee and public performances of this heartwarming musical tailored for Pre-K through 3rd grade audiences in the Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre beginning October 18.

“We are thrilled to launch our sixth Theatre for Young Audiences production that will ignite the imagination and creativity of our youngest theatregoers,” said Executive Director of Education and Community Engagement Allison Watrous. “Over 100,000 children and families have attended our TYA productions since 2017 and we are grateful to invite the community into our spaces and continue to be a part their theatre journey.”

Tickets for Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” are now on sale. For information on the show and student matinees, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” will take place on Tuesday, October 8 at noon. Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” will feature Alex Campbell (Little Red, DCPA) as Squirrelle, Andrea Camacho (Tick, Tick... BOOM!, Little Theatre of the Rockies) as Swing, Kiara Monet (Dreamgirls, Lone Tree Arts Center) as Squirrelle, Michaela Murray (Little Red, DCPA) as Piggie, Megan Schraeder (The Prom, Town Hall Arts Center) as Squirrelle, Sean Scrutchins (Little Red, DCPA) as Gerald, and Matt Zambrano (Little Red, DCPA) as Swing.

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” will be directed by Allison Watrous (Little Red, DCPA), music direction by Jordon Ortman (Cinderella, Arvada Center), scenic design by Lisa M. Orzolek (Hotter Than Egypt, DCPA), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (A Little Night Music, DCPA), lighting design by Charles R. MacLeod (Clyde’s, DCPA), sound design by Jacon Ducat (Little Red, DCPA), choreography by Diana Dresser (Emma, DCPA – Assistant Director), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Hamlet, DCPA), stage management by Wayne Breyer (cullud wattah, Curious Theatre Company) and Harper Hadley (Little Red, DCPA).

Comments