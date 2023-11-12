Edward W. Hardy to Perform in DYAO's HARMONIES OF HISTORY This Sunday

Edward W. Hardy to perform in DYAO's "Harmonies of History" concert alongside talented musicians of the Denver Young Artists Orchestra.

Nov. 12, 2023

Edward W. Hardy to Perform in DYAO's HARMONIES OF HISTORY This Sunday

Following an exceptional performance at Zankel Hall on Thursday evening with the American Composers Orchestra, the critically acclaimed composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy will take the stage this Sunday alongside the talented musicians of the Denver Young Artists Orchestra (DYAO) in an extraordinary concert titled "Harmonies of History." This performance guarantees to transport audiences through centuries of music, presenting a captivating blend of classical and contemporary pieces. While Hardy is set to perform Pablo de Sarasate's Zigeunerweisen with the DYAO conservatory orchestra, the concert will also feature the music of Isaac Albéniz, Florence Price, and Ludwig van Beethoven, all under the baton of Dr. Ingrid Larragoity-Martin.

Edward W. Hardy and DYAO are excited to immerse audiences in a harmonious journey that spans eras and cultures. Hardy says, "I am privileged to participate in DYAO's "Harmonies of History" concert on Sunday. This performance is a reflection of the organization's dedication to upholding the heritage of classical and contemporary music while pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Collaborating with Maestro Larragoity-Martin and the incredibly inspiring musicians has been a delightful experience, and I can't wait to make music with these talented young artists."

This concert will take place on Sunday, November 12 at 3:30pm at the Littleton United Methodist Church: 5894 South Datura Street Littleton, CO 80120. Tickets range from $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $12 each for Group Tickets (8+), and free for teachers and students. DYAO merchandise is for sale. For more information, please visit dyao.org or call (303) 433-2420.

About the Artist

Edward W. Hardy (born January 12, 1992) is a critically acclaimed Black and Puerto Rican composer, music director, virtuoso violinist and violist and is one of the foremost exponents of solo violin repertoire for theatrical productions. At the age of 25, "Hardy (was) one of the youngest composers to ever be accepted into the Exploring the Metropolis Con Edison Composer Residency and one of the most prominent composer/ violinists in New York City" - BroadwayWorld. "Edward W. Hardy, who composed the omnipresent music, plays the violin superbly." - The New York Times. He has "Vigor, Control And Expressiveness." - The Post and Courier. Hardy is "Mesmerizing" - Manhattan With A Twist and also performs in a style that is "serene, dreamy, and soulful with velvety panache" - The Millbrook Independent. As the composer, music director and violinist of the smash hit Off-Broadway show The Woodsman Hardy's show was a recipient of the 2016 Obie Award, the 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Grant and was broadcast on PBS stations four separate times, streamed on BroadwayHD and major music producer Jim McElwaine produced Hardy's album "The Woodsman Original Off-Broadway Solo Recording" which continues to be sold and streamed in countries such as the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, France, Hong Kong, Argentina, Ireland, and Germany.

Currently, Edward's discography contains 8 singles, 1 album, and his list of original compositions include works for solo violin, voice, harp, piano, string quartet, string trio, string duo, Latin ensemble, and soundtracks for film and stage. Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts commissioned Edward's song cycle, BORN FREE (Sorrow Home, Lineage, The Struggle Staggers Us, and Southern Song) and premiered the work as part of their 2022 UNTRAPPED series with soprano Tiffany Townsend and pianist Alex Munger. Also in 2022, Edward's Latin piece "Flying - Dancing in Spanish Harlem" was performed by Jazz legend Andre Hayward and his band, along with Edward, at the Austin Chamber Music Festival. In 2023, Edward completed a United States tour with the Griot String Quartet in Damien Sneed's OUR SONG, OUR STORY, which is an evening of operatic arias, art songs and spirituals featuring Justin Austin, Jacqueline Echols, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Janinah Burnett, Amanda Lynn Bottoms and Raven McMillon, accompanied by Sneed on piano. Also in 2023, Edward had the honor of closing the 2022-2023 Capitol Hill Concert series with a sold-out, solo violin, multi-genre, season finale concert at the First Unitarian Society of Denver, accompanied by pianist Jordan Ortman and soprano Courtney Caston in the Colorado premiere of Hardy's BORN FREE song cycle. This concert set a new record at Capitol Hill Concerts for the most donations raised for a nonprofit (El Sistema Colorado) in the history of its concert series.

Edward has received numerous awards, most recently winning 1st Prize in the 2022 University of Northern Colorado Concerto Competition and 2nd Prize in the 2022 Angie Southard Performance Competition. Edward also has an extensive performance history ranging from solo violin performances for the Congressional Black Caucus/ opening of the African-American Smithsonian Museum, Hublot, MAC Cosmetics, Haute Living, special performances for rap legends 50 Cent, Nas, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Usher, Russell Westbrook, Kehlani, and legendary hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, to sharing the stage with other famous artists such as Itzhak Perlman, Maxim Vengerov, Kygo, André De Shields, Brandie Sutton, Regina Carter, Bryan Carter, Norm Lewis, Joshua Bell, John Blake Jr., Mark O'Connor, Radmila Lolly, Graham Reynolds, the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, Jeffrey Zeigler, Sandbox Percussion and the Attacca Quartet. Performance venues include Carnegie Hall, The John F. Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Avery Fisher Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Sheldon Concert Hall, WQXR, The Greene Space, The Apollo Theater, Wheeler Opera House, Metropolitan Museum of Art, American Museum of Natural History, Charleston Museum, The Cutting Room, The Public Theater's Joe's Pub, Amanyara, and many others.

Edward is a proud member of the American Composers Orchestra, Local 802 Musicians Union, Dramatist Guild of America, ASCAP, and is affiliated with the Sphinx Organization, Exploring the Metropolis, the Gateways Music Festival, Carnegie Hall/ Weill Music Institute and the Colorado American Strings Teachers Association. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Omnipresent Music Festival - BIPOC Musicians Festival, and the co-founder of the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship. Edward holds a Bachelor's degree in viola performance from SUNY Purchase College where he studied with Ira Weller & Danielle Farina, and a Master's degree in violin performance from Aaron Copland School of Music - Queens College where his teacher was Daniel Phillips. Edward is currently a doctoral candidate and graduate instructor in violin performance at the University of Northern Colorado under the mentorship of Dr. Jubal Fulks.

Edward owns and performs on "The Black Violin", made by Guy Rabut in 1995. He also frequently plays on Craig Danner's violins named "Eddie" and "Cecilia," both crafted in 2022.

Dr. Ingrid Larragoity-Martin has been a conductor and instrumental music educator for over 20 years in public schools, collegiate settings, and symposiums. In the United States, she has led honor/all state instrumental ensembles in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, New Mexico, Colorado, New York, California, Missouri and Texas. She has initiated programs with New World Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, and Colorado Symphony, connecting her ensembles to professional musicians and experiences. Internationally, she most recently served as guest lecturer on The World, Residence at Sea, presenting lectures and conducting clinics throughout Europe. Dr. Larragoity-Martin also cofounded and led Jinsha Summer Music Festival, a musical and cultural program for music students from the United States and from the SiChuan Conservatory of Music in Chengdu, China.

Prior to her appointment as Conductor for the Conservatory Orchestra of DYAO, Dr. Larragoity-Martin served as director of bands at Skyline Visual and Performing Arts High School in Longmont, Colorado. Dr. Larragoity-Martin also served as Associate Director of Bands/Music Education Coordinator and then Interim Director of Bands at New Mexico State University. Before then she served as Associate Director of Bands at Henderson State University. In her time in these positions she conducted both wind and orchestral ensembles, commissioned and premiered repertoire, created innovative programming that crossed international borders, and collaborated with colleagues and community members to build substantive musical experiences.

Her passion to diversify and create inclusive music classrooms has impacted her leadership from the podium. She serves as Chair for the National Bandmasters Association IDEAS committee, guiding the members of the organization to intentionally integrate curricula and repertoire programming that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion in K-12 and collegiate rehearsal halls across the country. Dr. Larragoity has served as a collaborator/mentor in this area, including the Iowa Bandmasters Association's project, to diversify curriculum throughout their state.

Dr. Larragoity-Martin earned her doctoral degree in Instrumental Conducting at the University of Colorado, a dual master's degree in Music Education and Instrumental Conducting from the University of South Florida and Bachelor's in Music Education from the same institution. During her tenure at University of Colorado, she was active in the new music community conducting several premieres for the Pendulum New Music Concert series and CU Wind Ensemble.

Denver Young Artists Orchestra (DYAO)

Founded in 1977 with the support of the Denver Symphony Orchestra, the Denver Young Artists Orchestra is a 250+ young musician organization (ages 7-23) serving students from all over Colorado. DYAO exposes young musicians and audiences to the joy and beauty of symphonic music, pursuing excellence through exceptional orchestral training, unique and diverse performance opportunities, and new pathways to symphonic experiences.




Recommended For You