ETHEL and Robert Mirabal Come to Lakewood Cultural Center Next Month

Experience a collaboration by Native American flutist Robert Mirabal and ETHEL, a genre-defying string quartet, as they present a reimagined concert experience at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. This performance, hosted in recognition of Indigenous People’s Day (Oct. 14), is a featured event in the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 25th anniversary season.

A master musician, actor, artist, storyteller and elder of the Taos Pueblo, Robert Mirabal reflects on the stories and traditions of his community through a musical collaboration with longtime friends and renowned string quartet, ETHEL. The result is a vigorous blend of joy, compassion and vital virtuosity that addresses the challenges of the post-pandemic world through music. The New York Times summarized the program as “new music bonding with old images in rich, provocative ways.” Drawing on Native American, European, African and Asian influences, the combined experience transcends geographical borders to create a universal experience. The program's pinnacle, “The Red Willow Suite,” is a breathtaking piece not to be missed that urges the audience to dance and celebrate.

Experience this masterful collaboration by ETHEL and Robert Mirabal and select additional performances from the robust Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season schedule. Purchase tickets starting at $29 at 303-987-7845, the box office at 470 S. Allison Parkway or online at Lakewood.org/LCCP.

