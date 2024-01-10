Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

Performances run January 11-14.
POPULAR
Duncan Trussell is a stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor. His popular podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour, which has been downloaded over 25 million times, is known for its blend of humor, fringe ideas, eclectic guests, and great interviews.
Duncan has performed stand-up at the famed Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Austin, TX Moontower Comedy Festival. He wrote and performed on Fuel TV’s sketch show Stupidface, guest starred on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiam, Showtime’s LA LA Land, Fox’s MADTV, and Comedy Central’s Nick Swardson's Pretend Time. Duncan also told a true story of a crazy acid trip on Comedy Central’s This is not Happening and he has appeared in 5 episodes of Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated Drunk History and Cartoon Network’s Emmy-winning Adventure Time.
His podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour has nearly 400 episodes and averages 1,000,000 downloads per month. The show features Duncan and comedians, outsiders, spiritual healers, and seekers discussing such topics as spirituality, consciousness, psychedelics, fringe theories, existentialism, and comedy. This podcast and the recordings within are the foundation of Duncan’s Netflix animated series The Midnight Gospel, which he co-created with Pendleton Ward, the Emmy-winning creator of Adventure Time.
Duncan Trussell will perform:
Thursday, January 11 / 7:30 PM / $28.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT
Friday, January 12 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $33.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT
Saturday, January 13 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $33.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT
Sunday, January 14 / 7:00 PM / $33.00 - Landmark
Videos
|The Cher Show
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (4/30-5/02)
|Chicago
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
|Jesus Christ Superstar
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
|CJRO - Big Band Royalty: Nothin’ But the Blues with Marion Powers on vocals
Arvada Center (1/27-1/27)
|Chicago
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (2/06-2/06)
|The Cher Show
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/03-5/05)
|Come From Away
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (3/20-3/20)
|The Wedding Singer
Front Range Theatre Company (1/18-1/20)
|Spring Awakening
Find Your Light (1/12-1/14)
|Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You