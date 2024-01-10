Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

Duncan Trussell is a stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor. His popular podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour, which has been downloaded over 25 million times, is known for its blend of humor, fringe ideas, eclectic guests, and great interviews.

Duncan has performed stand-up at the famed Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Austin, TX Moontower Comedy Festival. He wrote and performed on Fuel TV’s sketch show Stupidface, guest starred on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiam, Showtime’s LA LA Land, Fox’s MADTV, and Comedy Central’s Nick Swardson's Pretend Time. Duncan also told a true story of a crazy acid trip on Comedy Central’s This is not Happening and he has appeared in 5 episodes of Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated Drunk History and Cartoon Network’s Emmy-winning Adventure Time.

His podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour has nearly 400 episodes and averages 1,000,000 downloads per month. The show features Duncan and comedians, outsiders, spiritual healers, and seekers discussing such topics as spirituality, consciousness, psychedelics, fringe theories, existentialism, and comedy. This podcast and the recordings within are the foundation of Duncan’s Netflix animated series The Midnight Gospel, which he co-created with Pendleton Ward, the Emmy-winning creator of Adventure Time.

Duncan Trussell will perform:

Thursday, January 11 / 7:30 PM / $28.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT

Friday, January 12 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $33.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT

Saturday, January 13 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $33.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT

Sunday, January 14 / 7:00 PM / $33.00 - Landmark