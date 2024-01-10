Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

Performances run January 11-14.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In Photo 2 Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024
Video: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour's Joshua Bess Sings National Anthem At Broncos NYE Game Photo 3 Video: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour Featured At Broncos NYE Game
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 4 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series

Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

Duncan Trussell is a stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor. His popular podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour, which has been downloaded over 25 million times, is known for its blend of humor, fringe ideas, eclectic guests, and great interviews.

Duncan has performed stand-up at the famed Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Austin, TX Moontower Comedy Festival. He wrote and performed on Fuel TV’s sketch show Stupidface, guest starred on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiam, Showtime’s LA LA Land, Fox’s MADTV, and Comedy Central’s Nick Swardson's Pretend Time. Duncan also told a true story of a crazy acid trip on Comedy Central’s This is not Happening and he has appeared in 5 episodes of Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated Drunk History and Cartoon Network’s Emmy-winning Adventure Time.

His podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour has nearly 400 episodes and averages 1,000,000 downloads per month. The show features Duncan and comedians, outsiders, spiritual healers, and seekers discussing such topics as spirituality, consciousness, psychedelics, fringe theories, existentialism, and comedy. This podcast and the recordings within are the foundation of Duncan’s Netflix animated series The Midnight Gospel, which he co-created with Pendleton Ward, the Emmy-winning creator of Adventure Time.

Duncan Trussell will perform:

Thursday, January 11 / 7:30 PM / $28.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT

Friday, January 12 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $33.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT

Saturday, January 13 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $33.00 – Larimer – SOLD OUT

Sunday, January 14 / 7:00 PM / $33.00 - Landmark

 




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark Photo
Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

Duncan Trusell comes to Comedy Works Larimer & Landmark this week. Performances run January 11-14.

2
Comedian George Lopez Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre Photo
Comedian George Lopez Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre

Comedy Works Entertainment and AEG Presents welcome GEORGE LOPEZ to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Denver! Winners include Vintage Theatre, Thingamajig Theatre, Phamaly Theatre Company and more.

4
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Swans Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Swansea Recreation Center

Denver Arts & Venues is seeking qualifications for a new public art project at the Swansea Recreation Center. Find out more about this exciting opportunity.

More Hot Stories For You

Comedian George Lopez Adds Second Show At Paramount TheatreComedian George Lopez Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Swansea Recreation CenterDenver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Swansea Recreation Center
Carlos Ballarta to Bring Comedy Show TLATOANI to Paramount Theatre in MayCarlos Ballarta to Bring Comedy Show TLATOANI to Paramount Theatre in May
Jackie Kashian to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This WeekJackie Kashian to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Week

Videos

First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (4/30-5/02)
Chicago in Denver Chicago
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Denver Jesus Christ Superstar
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
CJRO - Big Band Royalty: Nothin’ But the Blues with Marion Powers on vocals in Denver CJRO - Big Band Royalty: Nothin’ But the Blues with Marion Powers on vocals
Arvada Center (1/27-1/27)
Chicago in Denver Chicago
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (2/06-2/06)
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/03-5/05)
Come From Away in Denver Come From Away
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (3/20-3/20)
The Wedding Singer in Denver The Wedding Singer
Front Range Theatre Company (1/18-1/20)
Spring Awakening in Denver Spring Awakening
Find Your Light (1/12-1/14)
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You