Drew Fornarola's FAUCI AND KRAMER Wins Lavender Hill Festival New Play Award in Denver

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Drew Fornarola's award-winning 2024 dramedy 'Fauci and Kramer,' about the friendship and rivalry between 'America's Doctor' Anthony Fauci and queer activist and playwright Larry Kramer, has been selected as one of two winners of the Lavender Hill Theater Festival New Play Award. Winner of the 2024 Artie Award for Best New Play in Western New York, and further developed by Los Angeles' Celebration Theater Company, Fauci and Kramer was chosen alongside Eden Lane's 'A Charmed Life' from over 400 submissions. It will receive a benefit performance July 25th at the Althea Center in Denver as part of the Lavender Hill Festival, a two week 'bold celebration of fearless storytelling' in the Denver region.

The play is described as 'a compelling, witty, and deeply moving new drama that brings together two of the most influential figures in the fight against infectious disease: legendary AIDS activist and playwright Larry Kramer and renowned physician Dr. Anthony Fauci. Set in the spring of 2020, the play imagines a remarkable conversation between Kramer, newly deceased, and Fauci as they revisit four decades of friendship, conflict, activism, and public health battles. Blending sharp humor, political insight, and heartfelt reflection, Fauci and Kramer explores the tension between activism and institution, truth and diplomacy, anger and hope.'

The Lavender Hill Cultural Arts District Theatre Festival 'was born from a simple but powerful conviction: theatre is not merely entertainment - it is remembrance, resistance, revelation, and community. Situated within some of Denver's most historic, diverse, and creatively charged neighborhoods, the Festival serves as a home for bold storytelling that illuminates the human experience. History is confronted, identity is celebrated, complacency is challenged, and voices too often overlooked are brought center stage.'

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