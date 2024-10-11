Dominique Morisseau's CONFEDERATES to be Presented at Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dominique Morisseau's work will return to the Curious stage this fall with Confederates, a powerful exploration of race, power, and history. Known for previous hits like Skeleton Crew and Detroit '67, Curious is no stranger to Morisseau's masterclass of weaving together personal, historical, and social narratives, and this show is considered her most ambitious yet.

This visionary play explores institutional racism through the dual lenses of Sara, an enslaved rebel turned Union spy, and Sandra, a tenured professor in a modern-day private university. The regional premiere leaps through time to trace the stories of these two Black American women and has been called "luminous," "engrossing," and "surprisingly funny."

You won't want to miss the regional premiere of Confederates by MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient Dominique Morisseau, running from November 9 to December 8, 2024. Directed by Marisa D. Herbert, the show features Kenya Mahogany Fashaw, Tresha Farris, Cameron Davis, Rachel Turner, and Kristina Fountaine.

Event Details at a glance:

Dates: November 9 - December 8, 2024, with previews on November 7-8.

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St, Denver CO 80204

Admission: Tickets range from $28-$55

Tickets: Purchase tickets online at https://www.curioustheatre.org

