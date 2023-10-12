Discover The Power Of Friendship At The Fine Art Center's Production Of BALLOONACY

The magical family-friendly show “Balloonacy” comes to the stage at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College October 28– November 19, 2023.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

A red balloon drifts through the window of a solitary old man's home, but then some serious silliness begins. Without a single spoken word, this sweet, inventive, and uplifting show — packed with plenty of playful shtick, along with touching reminders of the ups and downs of building a friendship — is a tender and laugh-filled delight for all ages.
 
“It's a story about finding and re-finding love and friendship in the most unexpected places,” said Chris Sheley, producing artistic director for the Fine Arts Center. “I want children to have the experience of seeing a grown human be willing to take a risk, make friends, and love again.”
 
The lead (and only) actor in the show, Christopher Keller, was born and raised in Colorado Springs. Keller has traveled the country performing as a puppeteer and is a regular on the Millibo Art Theatre stage specializing in circus arts. “Balloonacy” is directed by the much-loved clown Jim Jackson, the co-founder and executive director of the Millibo Art Theater. The story was written by Barry Kornhauser.
 
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company's new initiative, Send a Student, aims to allow every child in the community the opportunity to take in shows like “Balloonacy” regardless of the ability to pay. The Fine Arts Center set a goal of $10,000 this 2023–2024 theatre season, which would provide a ticket and transportation for 400 students from local Title I schools. Supporters can make a donation on the FAC website.

Tickets start at $16. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.
 
Discounts are available for groups of ten or more, military service members, and patrons 40 years old and younger. Contact the box office for details.
 
Students can purchase rush tickets 1 hour before the performance at the FAC front desk for $15 (Colorado College students receive FREE rush tickets). Tickets subject to availability; must purchase in person; CC students must present a CC Gold Card.
 
Museum admission: Ticketholders receive free admission to Fine Arts Center Museum. Museum hours and information about current exhibitions is available online.

The award-winning FAC Theatre Company produces an annual season of innovative and exciting theatrical productions and is committed to creating stories that heal, uplift, educate and enlighten in a thoughtful and inclusive environment.

The story of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College (FAC) began with the founding of the Broadmoor Art Academy 1919. A museum, performing arts theatre, and community art school, the FAC is a pillar in the cultural community of the Rocky Mountain West providing innovative, educational, and multi-disciplinary arts experiences designed to elevate the individual spirit and inspire community vitality. The FAC and Colorado College recognize and honor the original inhabitants of the land on which it resides. For more information about the FAC, visit fac.coloradocollege.edu or follow on Facebook @CSFineArtsCenter.




