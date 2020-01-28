Denver Public Art is Seeking Qualified Artists for Three New Commissions

The City and County of Denver has announced an open call for three new Denver Public Art commissions.

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or artist team living in the United States to create an original work of art as part of the Broadway Boulevard Streetscape project which will highlight and bolster the sense of place along the corridor while tying into the eclectic spirit of Broadway Boulevard. The budget for this commission is $100,000.

Additionally, the Public Art team has opened calls for two projects at Denver Health. The first, open to local, national and International Artists will be an original, site-specific, outdoor public artwork for the new Denver Health Outpatient Medical Center, slated to open in the summer of 2020. This artwork should be uplifting and iconic, and contribute to a sense of hope. The budget for this commission is $485,000.

The second project at Denver Health is open only to Colorado artists and artist teams. Located in the Denver Health Main Campus Plaza, this artwork should be both a daytime and nighttime presence, engaging Denver Health employees, visitors and patients, and honoring the human experience. The budget for this commission is $300,000.

All three calls are published on www.CallForEntry.org and are open through Monday, March 9, 11:59 p.m. Artists may submit qualifications for the Broadway Boulevard project at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7446. Artists may submit applications for the Denver Health Outpatient Medical Center project at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7444. Artists may submit qualifications for Denver Health Main Campus Plaza at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7445.

For more information on these and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.





