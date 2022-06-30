Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret Adds Upcoming Shows to its Season

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret adds NEWsical The Musical, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Crown Live! and STOMP to the list of added attractions for the 2022/23 season. In addition to the previously rescheduled engagement of Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, these shows are on sale now!

"The DCPA is thrilled to add three new comedies to the lineup at The Garner Galleria Theatre with NEWsical The Musical, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation and The Crown Live!,," says John Ekeberg, Executive Director DCPA Broadway and Cabaret. "Denver audiences love STOMP and Riverdance, so we cannot wait to welcome them back to The Buell Theatre."

September 7 - 25, 2022

The Garner Galleria Theatre

Direct from New York - the 5th longest running musical in Off-Broadway history is coming to Denver. Winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, NEWSical is the hilarious, ever evolving, always changing, up-to-the-minute musical comedy of all the news that's fit to spoof. Through sketches, parodies, and original music, NEWSical tackles everything from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land.

November 2-20, 2022

The Garner Galleria Theatre

Two actors reimagine the story of how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II (and recreate the resplendent Netflix show) in 80 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents and corgi impressions. A perfect treat for both fans of the show keenly waiting for the fifth season - and for those wondering what all the fuss is about. This new comedy comes from the pen of parodic mastermind Daniel Clarkson, co-creator of Olivier Award nominee Potted Potter. Having been cruelly overlooked for her dream role as Queen Elizabeth in blockbuster series The Crown, budding starlet Beth brings her own take on the epic story of the Royal Family to the stage instead... with her agent Stanley coerced into playing (almost) all the other roles - from Prince Philip to Princess Margaret, and all the commoners in between.

December 7, 2022 - January 1, 2023

The Garner Galleria Theatre

The Tony Award-winning Forbidden Broadway, Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of Broadway's biggest shows and brightest stars, comes to Denver with the all-new edition Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Up to the minute spoofs include comic looks at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the all-Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, Hadestown, last season's Oklahoma! revival, along with Dear Evan Hansen, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, and a whole new generation of Broadway stars, plus exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre de Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and some classic laughs from The Lion King, Wicked, Phantom, Les Miz and others.

February 21-26, 2023

The Buell Theatre

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on many national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

The performers "make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum. STOMP, see what all the noise is about.

May 31 - June 4, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Rescheduled Engagement

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before. A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, video, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again