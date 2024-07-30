Denver Center Theatre Company Unveils Casts for HAMLET & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Denver Center Theatre Company has revealed the full casting and creative teams for the two productions leading the 2024/25 Theatre Company season, Hamlet by William Shakespeare and directed by Chris Coleman and I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Isaac Gómez and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker.

"What a way to kick off the 2024/25 Theatre Company season with two fascinating productions,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “We open the season with the iconic psychological revenge thriller, Hamlet. It is arguably one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays and is bound to be unforgettable in the Wolf Theatre. Next up in the fall is a vibrant adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s New York Times bestselling novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. This is a beautiful story of girlhood, family, grief and finding yourself.”

For information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for Hamlet, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter and Avaaz will take place on Tuesday, August 27 at noon. Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

Hamlet will feature Ty Fanning (Romeo and Juliet, Utah Shakespeare Festival) as Hamlet, Sebastián Arroyo (Clyde’s, DCPA) as Francisco/Reynaldo/Osric, Brik Berkes (King Lear, Colorado Shakespeare Festival) as Hamlet’s Ghost/Cornelius/Player King/Gravedigger 2, Anatasha Blakely (Richard III, Chicago Shakespeare Theater) as Rosencrantz, Seth Andrew Bridges (The Lehman Trilogy, Pioneer Theatre Company) as Horatio, Todd Cerveris (South Pacific, Broadway) as Polonius/Gravedigger 1, Erick González (Twelfth Night, DCPA) as Guildenstern, Ðavid Lee Huỳnh (The Merchant of Venice, Theatre for New Audience: Shakespeare in New York) as Laertes, Corey Jones (The Book of Mormon, First National Tour) as Marcellus/Fortinbras, Xavier Edward King (The Winter’s Tale, Goodman Theatre) as Barnardo/Lucianus/Captain, Maeve Moynihan (To Kill a Mockingbird, First National Tour) as Ophelia, Mark Rubald (Comedy of Errors, DCPA) as Voltemand/Priest, Shannan Steele (Sweeney Todd, DCPA) as Player Queen/Courtier/Messenger/Attendant, Brian Vaughn (Beetlejuice, National Tour)as Claudius, Rebecca Watson (To Kill a Mockingbird, Broadway) as Gertrude, Shannon Altner (As You Like It, Shakespeare in the Wild) as Understudy and Jacob Dresch (The School for Scandal, Red Bull Theatre) as Understudy.

Hamlet will be directed by Artistic Director Chris Coleman (Rubicon, DCPA), scenic design by Chika Shimizu (The Great Wave, Berkeley Rep), costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle (Rubicon, DCPA), lighting design by Paul Whitaker (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA), original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones (Slave Play, Broadway), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD (Rubicon, DCPA), dramaturgy by Leean Kim Torske (Emma, DCPA), fight direction by Rick Sordelet (The Lion King, Broadway), voice and dialect coaching by Robert Ramirez (Sense and Sensibility, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (The Lehman Trilogy, DCPA) and Chad-Eric Murnane, CSA (The Lehman Trilogy, DCPA), stage management by Kristen Mun (Choir Boy, DCPA) and Sage Hughes (Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, DCPA), and assistant directing by Candace Joice (Misery, Miners Alley Performing Arts Center).

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter will feature Rosa Isabella Salvatierra (“Orange is the New Black” on Netflix) as Júlia, Alex Alpharaoh (WET: A DACAmented Journey, National Tour) as Apá, Nicole Betancourt (Las Borinqueñas, Ensemble Studio Theatre) as Amá, Daniel Clark (A Distinct Society, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley) as Conner, Heather Lee Echeverría (Alma, Chance Theater) as Olga, Leslie Sophia Pérez (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Steppenwolf/Seattle Rep) as Lorena, John Plumpis (Indecent, DCPA) as Mr. Ingman, Brandon Rivera (Sanctuary City, Steppenwolf Theatre Company) as Juanga, Tanya De León (Somewhere Over the Border, Syracuse Stage) as Olga and Amá Understudy, Ian Kramer (The Prince of Providence, Trinity Rep) as Conner and Mr. Ingman Understudy, María Victoria Martínez (Sanctuary City, Berkeley Rep) as Júlia and Lorena Understudy and Isaiah Rosales (Little Shop of Horrors, San Antonio Broadway Theatre) as Juanga and Apá Understudy.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter will be directed by Laura Alcalá Baker (a home what howls, Steppenwolf Theatre), scenic design by Arnel Sancianco(Choir Boy, Steppenwolf), costume design by Izumi Inaba (The Life and Death of Madam Barker, Red Tape Theatre Company), lighting design by Lonnie Alcaraz (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), sound design by Noel Nichols (Avaaz, South Coast Repertory), dramaturgy by Hannah Greenspan (Laced, About Face Theatre), intimacy and fight direction by Maya Prentiss (Clyde’s, Goodman Theatre), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Emma, DCPA) and Gama Valle, Bass/Valle Casting(Cebollas, DCPA), stage management by Rebecca Hamlin (Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Alley Theatre) and Corin Davidson (Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, DCPA) and assistant directing by Maria Arreola (English, Berkeley Rep).

