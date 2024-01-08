Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Swansea Recreation Center

The aging outdoor pool at the Swansea Recreation Center needs to be replaced. Rather than rebuild an outdoor pool that can only be used during the summer season, Denver Parks and Recreation will design and build a new indoor pool to extend recreation possibilities for the community through all seasons. One percent of this capital improvement project for the new indoor pool will be set aside for the creation of public art at the rec center, and Denver Public Art is seeking an artist or artist team for this project.

“The Swansea Recreation Center has a long history of grassroots arts creation, which is evident in the many murals that adorn its walls,” said Megan Deffner, Denver Public Art program administrator. “However, this new Denver Public Art project will be the first artwork at the recreation center created through Denver's 1% for art ordinance. This is an exciting opportunity to bring a sculptural element to the main entry that will greet visitors for many years to come.”

Swansea Recreation Center Exterior Artwork - Budget: Approximately $200,000.00, Open to artists or artist teams residing in the United States

The Swansea Recreation Center serves a large population of youth, and the Denver Public Art selection panel hopes to commission artwork that inspires young people to explore their own creativity. Artists should demonstrate a connection to the community and/or the recreation center. Artists are also encouraged to incorporate community engagement, especially engaging youth. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12884 through Feb. 5, 11:59 p.m. MST.

“Swansea Recreation Center has been serving the community since the 1970s and we are looking forward to the new construction,” said Josh Rogers, Denver Parks and Recreation supervisor and member of the Denver Public Art selection committee. “We are thrilled to embark on a journey of artistic expression that represent our community's rich history. Commissioning this public art piece is not just about creating something beautiful; it's a celebration of our shared heritage, a canvas that will reflect the stories, struggles and triumphs that define us. This new artwork will be a testament to the vibrant tapestry of our community, a beacon of unity that inspires connection, understanding and pride for generations to come.”

Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project background and goals, and the application process for this Request for Qualifications (RFQ). Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.

