DYAO Presents HARMONIES OF HISTORY With Youth Orchestra Concert with Special Guest Edward W. Hardy

This program includes works by Beethoven, Lopez, Price, Sarasate, and Verdi.

Experience the enchantment of musical history at "Harmonies of History," a captivating youth orchestra concert that promises to transport you through time with its exquisite selection of compositions. Delight in the intricate music of Florence Price which breathes new life into classic sound while savoring the rich Spanish flavors of Isaac Albeniz and Pablo de Sarasate. The timeless genius of Beethoven will also grace the stage, offering a harmonious journey that spans eras and cultures, all within a single mesmerizing afternoon. This concert features special guest composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy.

Come, Hear the Future!

Date/ Time: Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM MT

Location: Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 South Datura Street Littleton, CO 80120

For more information, please visit dyao.org or call (303) 433-2420.

About the Artist

Edward W. Hardy is a critically acclaimed Black and Puerto Rican composer, music director, virtuoso violinist and violist and is one of the foremost exponents of solo violin repertoire for theatrical productions. At the age of 25, "Hardy [was] one of the youngest composers to ever be accepted into the Exploring the Metropolis Con Edison Composer Residency and one of the most prominent composer/ violinists in New York City" (Broadway World). As the composer, music director and violinist of the smash hit Off-Broadway show "The Woodsman", Hardy's show was a recipient of the 2016 Obie Award, the 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Grant and was broadcast on PBS stations four separate times. Hardy is also the founder of the Omnipresent Music Festival and co-founder of the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship. Edward is currently a doctoral candidate and graduate instructor in violin performance at the University of Northern Colorado. Over the past decade, he held violin teaching/ performing residencies and, as a visiting artist, gave masterclasses and lectures at numerous music programs and universities spanning New York City to Los Angeles, California. Edward holds a Master of Music degree in violin performance from the Aaron Copland School of Music and, for the past two decades, has performed as a soloist, chamber, and orchestral musician throughout the United States. In 2023, Hardy completed a United States tour with the Griot String Quartet in Damien Sneed's "Our Song, Our Story", which is an evening of operatic arias, art songs and spirituals featuring Met Opera singers Justin Austin, Jacqueline Echols, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Janinah Burnett, Amanda Lynn Bottoms and Raven McMillon, accompanied by Sneed on piano. Currently, Hardy's discography contains 8 singles, 1 album, and his list of original compositions include works for solo violin, voice, harp, piano, string quartet, string trio, string duo, Latin ensemble, and soundtracks for film and stage. Mr. Hardy has research in non-traditional string techniques and has premiered contemporary works that reflect the African American experience.

For Hardy's full biography: www.edwardwhardy.com/bio

The Denver Young Artists Orchestra (DYAO) is Colorado's premier youth symphony for talented young artists aged 7 to 23. Since 1977, DYAO has inspired a love for symphonic music through our award-winning orchestral programming that engages youth in music, elevates talented young artists, and uplifts the music community.

The mission of DYAO is to expose young musicians and audiences to the joy and beauty of symphonic music, pursuing excellence through exceptional orchestral training, unique and diverse performance opportunities, and new pathways to symphonic experiences.

Ultimately, we seek to cultivate the next generation of musicians who will reimagine the future of symphonic music in our community.

For 45 years, the Denver Young Artists Orchestra has nurtured the talents of the Rocky Mountain region's finest young musicians as an integral part of their musical education. DYAO transforms the lives of young musicians by giving them the inspiration, support, and skills to be tomorrow's great musicians and leaders.

Our alumni have moved on to top universities and conservatories, many of them performing with the Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, Metropolitan Opera, Colorado Symphony, and many other fantastic organizations. As arts supporters, concert-goers, community professionals, and professional musicians, they contribute to the cultural fabric of their communities.