THE BROTHERS COMATOSE to Perform at Fox Theatre

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The Brothers Comatose will bring their blend of string band music and rock and roll to the Fox Theatre on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will be available. The concert is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

The Brothers Comatose fuse old-school string band instrumentation with rock and roll influences, combining vocal harmonies with guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin and upright bass.

The group recently released Golden Grass, recorded with co-producers Greg Holden and Tim Bluhm. The album marks the band's first release featuring newest member Addie Levy and explores themes of identity, home and the relationships that connect people.

About The Brothers Comatose

Founded by Ben and Alex Morrison in 2008, The Brothers Comatose emerged from San Francisco's roots music scene with their 2010 debut album, Songs From The Stoop.

In the years since, the group has released five additional full-length albums and accumulated nearly 50 million streams. The band has performed at festivals including Outside Lands, High Sierra and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.

The Brothers Comatose have also shared the road with artists including Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Greensky Bluegrass, Trampled By Turtles, Lake Street Dive, The Devil Makes Three and Yonder Mountain String Band.

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