DCPA's Free Shakespeare In The Parking Lot Community Performances Return April 9

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the return of the Education program, Shakespeare in the Parking Lot, kicking off its seventh season this spring. Shakespeare in the Parking Lot will go on tour throughout the Denver metro area to perform two free abridged versions of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Shakespeare in the Parking Lot is exactly what it sounds like - stripped-down, abridged versions of Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Macbeth centered around a pickup truck "set" in the middle of a parking lot. The cast members are local actors and DCPA teaching artists, including Shannon Altner, Grant Bowman, Iliana Lucero Barron, Chloe McLeod, Camryn Nailah Torres, Christian Ray Robinson, Ryan Omar Stack and Justin Walvoord.

The free seven community performance tour will take place from April 9 - May 14. For more information, visit denvercenter.org.

April 9, 2022 at 12pm | Anythink Library | A Midsummer Night's Dream

April 16, 2022 at 2pm | Denver Public Library - Green Valley Ranch Branch | A Midsummer Night's Dream

April 23, 2022 at 2pm | Flatirons Crossing Mall | A Midsummer Night's Dream

April 30, 2022 at 12pm | Thornton Arts & Culture Center | A Midsummer Night's Dream

May 7, 2022 at 12pm | Cook Park Recreation Center | Romeo and Juliet

May 7, 2022 at 2pm | Cook Park Recreation Center | A Midsummer Night's Dream

May 14, 2022 at 2pm | Denver Public Library - RiNo ArtPark | A Midsummer Night's Dream

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Morgridge Family Foundation, Isabelle Clark, Oxy Occidental, and the Riverfront Park Community Foundation. It is also part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.