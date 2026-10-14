Craig Robinson to Headline Comedy Works South at the Landmark

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Craig Robinson will come to Comedy Works South at the Landmark, October 15 - 17.

Beginning as a stand-up comedian, Robinson first made his mark in the comedy circuit at the 1998 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Now headlining venues and festivals across the country, he does both solo acts as well as full-band sets with his band The Nasty Delicious. Before deciding to pursue his comedy career full time, Robinson was a K-8 teacher in the Chicago Public School System. He earned his undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and his Masters of Education from St. Xavier University. It was while Craig was studying education in Chicago that he also discovered his love of acting and comedy when he joined the famed Second City Theatre.

Craig is best known for his portrayal of Daryl Philban in NBC’s The Office but has also starred in such movies as Knocked Up, This Is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Morris From America, Tragedy Girls, Dolemite Is My Name! with Eddie Murphy, Timmy Failure, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon with Kate Hudson. Craig also starred in his very own sitcom, Mr. Robinson on NBC, as well as Ghosted on FOX.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 18 Hrs 48 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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