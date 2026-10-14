Craig Robinson to Headline Comedy Works South at the Landmark
The actor and comedian will perform solo acts as well as full-band sets with his band The Nasty Delicious.
Craig Robinson will come to Comedy Works South at the Landmark, October 15 - 17.
Beginning as a stand-up comedian, Robinson first made his mark in the comedy circuit at the 1998 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Now headlining venues and festivals across the country, he does both solo acts as well as full-band sets with his band The Nasty Delicious. Before deciding to pursue his comedy career full time, Robinson was a K-8 teacher in the Chicago Public School System. He earned his undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and his Masters of Education from St. Xavier University. It was while Craig was studying education in Chicago that he also discovered his love of acting and comedy when he joined the famed Second City Theatre.
Craig is best known for his portrayal of Daryl Philban in NBC’s The Office but has also starred in such movies as Knocked Up, This Is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Morris From America, Tragedy Girls, Dolemite Is My Name! with Eddie Murphy, Timmy Failure, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon with Kate Hudson. Craig also starred in his very own sitcom, Mr. Robinson on NBC, as well as Ghosted on FOX.
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