Comedian Mo Amer to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mo Amer will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square: Thursday November 7 / 7:30 PM / $30.00; Friday November 8 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $30.00; and Saturday November 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00.

Mo Amer is a Palestinian-American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer from Houston, Texas. He can currently be seen on the award-winning comedy Mo streaming on Netflix. The show won a 2023 Peabody Award, a TV Academy Honor and a Gotham Award for “Breakthrough Series" and was named one of AFI ‘s top 10 shows of the year. Mo was also nominated for “Best Actor” at the Independent Spirit Award for the series that has rare 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. He can also be seen opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in DC's Black Adam and in the Golden Globe winning show Ramy.

In 2022 he was named GQ Man of the Year in the UAE. His two stand-up specials Mo Amer: The Vagabond and Mo Amer; Mohmand in Texas can also be seen on Netflix.

Comments