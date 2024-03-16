Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Present HITMAKERS OF THE 60S AND 70S This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The CJRO will celebrate two of the most successful singer-songwriters in American musical history, Carole King, and James Taylor, at venues in Parker, Lakewood, and Aurora. Many of their collaborations along with the music of Simon and Garfunkel, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, and others will be heard on this wonderful evening of famous hits. The small band ensemble features vocalist, arranger, and concert curator, Marion Powers, along with Sonya Walker (keyboards), Steve Kovalcheck (guitar), Matt Smiley (bass), and Mary Claxton on drums. Tickets are $25-$31 ($15 Student) and available at the button below.

Carole King and James Taylor have a special place in the history of music. Their collaboration and individual talents have given the world a treasure trove of songs that speak to the human experience with authenticity and grace.

Carole King's voice and lyrics have a way of touching the heart and soul, making her music timeless. Her 1971 debut album “Tapestry” sold over 25 million copies and is a testament to her talent inspiring artists and listeners alike.

James Taylor's introspective lyrics and Carole King's heartfelt melodies made the 2010 Troubadour Reunion Tour a legendary event in music history. Together, they created magic on stage, sharing their musical language and creating unforgettable moments.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder and executive director Art Bouton, the CJRO has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of the standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

Hitmakers of the 60s & 70s featuring the Music of Carole King, James Taylor & Friends

Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. / Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138 SOLD OUT

Sunday, April 14 at 3:00 p.m. / Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80226.

Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 p.m. / Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010

Tickets $25-$31, $15 Student