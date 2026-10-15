Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Celebrate Miles Davis Centennial With MILES OF MILES

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Davis with Miles of Miles, a concert program featuring trumpeter Shane Endsley and vocalist Hannah Rodriguez.

Presented by the CJRO Sextet under the artistic direction of Drew Zaremba, the program will explore Davis's musical legacy and his influence on modern jazz.

The concert series will feature three performances throughout Colorado in November 2026, beginning at the Lakewood Cultural Center on November 6, followed by the Schoolhouse Theater in Parker on November 13 and Dazzle Denver on November 29.

Performance Schedule

Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m. — Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood

Friday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Schoolhouse Theater, Parker

Sunday, November 29 at 6 p.m. — Dazzle Denver

The performances commemorate the 100th anniversary of Davis's birth in 1926.

Miles Davis stands as one of the most transformative figures in American music, a trumpeter and bandleader whose restless creativity reshaped the sound of jazz across five decades. From the cool elegance of Birth of the Cool to the modal breakthroughs of Kind of Blue, and into electric experimentation with Bitches Brew, Davis continually pushed past convention. His ability to reinvent himself while remaining unmistakably Miles made him a cultural force whose impact extended far beyond jazz. His tone—spare, lyrical, unmistakably intimate—became a signature that influenced generations of musicians and set a new standard for artistic sophistication.

Trumpeter Shane Endsley brings a distinctive blend of precision, imagination, and emotional clarity to every performance, making him one of the most compelling voices in modern jazz. A founding member of the Grammy-nominated ensemble Kneebody, Endsley is celebrated for his ability to move fluidly between genres. His deep Colorado roots—shaped by formative years in Denver's vibrant music community—continue to inform his artistic voice.

Hannah Rodriguez is a dynamic, award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist based in Northern Colorado. With deep ties to Denver's music scene, her genre-blending style fuses jazz, rock, and pop and she's earned accolades from DownBeat Magazine and the Sonic Spotlight competition for her expressive vocal performances and inventive arrangements.

Long-time CJRO trumpeter Shane Endsley brings his talent to the stage for this series of concerts. He is joined by vocalist Hannah Rodriguez and the rest of the CJRO Sextet including Drew Zaremba (Sax), Jared Cathey (Sax), Eric Gunnison (Piano), Gonzalo Teppa (Bass), and Alejandro Castaño (Drums).

The CJRO is one of the region's premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz. Read more at ColoradoJazz.org

TOUR DATES

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra presents Miles of Miles featuring Trumpeter Shane Endsley with Hannah Rodriguez on Vocals

Friday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. — Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy., Lakewood 80226. Tickets $31 - $33 (including fees) or call 303-987-7845

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra presents Miles Davis: A Genius Through Time featuring Trumpeter Shane Endsley with Hannah Rodriguez on Vocals

Friday, November 13 at 7:30pm — The Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 E Mainstreet, Parker 80138. Tickets $29 - $34 (including fees). www.coloradojazz.org or call 303-805-6800

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra presents Miles Davis: The Sound of a Century featuring Trumpeter Shane Endsley with Hannah Rodriguez on Vocals

Sunday, November 29 at 6:00 p.m. — Dazzle Denver, 1080 14th St., Denver 80204. Tickets $21-$33 (including fees). www.coloradojazz.org or call 303-839-5100

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