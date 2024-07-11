Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Unveils 2024-2025 Concert Series

The season will feature over forty concerts.
The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will burst into the 2024-2025 season with over forty concerts including innovative programs and partnerships! On September 14 CJRO teams up with Samba Colorado at the Parsons Theatre in Northglenn for an evening of Latin jazz. The season also presents new collaborations with Wonderbound in December and the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus in March. A new series, CJRO Jazz Salon, is scheduled at the Aurora Fox Studio Theatre beginning on October 15 and Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre, in Denver’s Northfield will welcome CJRO in October through December.
“The CJRO is excited to play with our new collaborators; Samba Colorado, The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Wonderbound Dance, remarked Founder and Executive Director, Art Bouton. “Every time we join with a new partner, we grow stylistically, and make new friends. But the real winners are our audiences. I can’t wait to explore these new directions!” CJRO Artistic Director, Drew Zaremba commented, "This is our most ambitious season yet. We are performing more concerts than ever in many distinctive styles for everyone to enjoy!"
Experience the Best of Jazz with the CJRO
Since its inception in 2012 by founder and executive director Art Bouton, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO) has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This season, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic concert lineup that spans classic swing, Latin jazz, and soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of big band orchestras and small ensembles, featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre. Don't miss these captivating performances – secure your tickets now and experience live jazz! Coloradojazz.org
Catch the Brazilian Beat with the CJRO
Aurora Fox, Aurora - Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m.
Back to Brazil with the CJRO
Schoolhouse Theater, Parker - Friday, Sept 13, 7:30 p.m.
A Night of Latin Jazz with the CJRO and Samba Colorado
Parsons Theatre, Northglenn - Saturday, Sept 14, 7:30 p.m.
Brazil Jazz Festival
Roots Music Project, Boulder- Thursday, Sept 19 Time TBD
CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble presents: A Journey to Brazil
Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood - Sunday, Sept 29, 3 p.m.
With Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield
Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre, Denver- Oct 6, 6:00 p.m.
Schoolhouse Theater, Parker - Friday, Oct.,11, 7:30 p.m.
Arvada Center, Arvada - Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.
With Marion Powers
Aurora Fox, Aurora - Saturday, Nov 2, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood - Sunday, Nov 3, 3 p.m.
Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre, Denver - Sunday, Nov 10, 6:00 p.m.
With Robert Johnson
Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre, Denver- Sunday, Dec 8, 6:00 p.m.
A Collaboration with Wonderbound, Denver - December 12-22
Summertime in Winter: The Music of Gershwin and More
With Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield
Arvada Center, Arvada - Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.
With Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield
Aurora Fox, Aurora - Saturday, January 11, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood - Sunday, Feb 16, 3 p.m.
Parsons Theatre, Northglenn - Friday, Feb 21, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolhouse Theater, Parker - Friday, Mar 7, 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield
Arvada Center, Arvada - Saturday, Mar 1, 7:30 p.m.
In partnership with the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus
Ellie Caukins Opera House - Mar 29 & 30 Time TBD
With Mary Louise Lee & Robert Johnson
The Schoolhouse, Parker - Friday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood - Sunday, April 13, 3 p.m.
Aurora Fox, Aurora - Sunday, April 27, 3 p.m.
With Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield
Arvada Center, Arvada - Saturday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.
Featuring former Tower of Power lead singer, Larry Braggs
PACE Center, Parker - Sunday, May 18, 2 p.m.
CJRO Jazz Salon at the Aurora Fox Studio Theatre
A Jazz Salon is a celebration of music, culture, and community, offering a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of jazz. This new series will allow students and adults alike to experience the music and story of jazz.
The Music of Latin America - Tuesday, Oct 15, 11 a.m. Explores the rich history of Central America with captivating stories of the of mambo, samba, and Tejano movements.
The Birth of Jazz: New Orleans in the late 19th & 20th Centuries - Tuesday, Feb 11, 11 a.m. Discover the origins of Southern jazz in the African American communities of New Orleans and how it shaped the future of American jazz.
Jazz from the 20th to 21st Centuries - Tuesday, Apr 8, 11 a.m. Journey through the history of American jazz from the 1920s to today's music artists, offering a behind-the-scenes look at some of the greatest composers of the last hundred years.
