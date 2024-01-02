Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs ELLA & LOUIS: Jazz Music's Perfect Partnership, Featuring Mary Louis Lee and Robert Johnson

In 1956 Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong went into the studio and created the iconic album Ella & Louis. It went on to become one of the most familiar and celebrated jazz albums of all time. The CJRO ensemble will perform music from this historic album and songs written by composers including Irving Berlin, Gershwin and more.

Mary Louise Lee and Robert Johnson will bring this album to life and audiences to have the opportunity to see them perform together at four different venues around the metro area. Both vocalists are well-known Colorado artists and have performed together for over 30 years. Having the pair collaborating on Ella & Louis will be a performance you will not want to miss! The series will feature a few of the best musicians from the CJRO including Art Bouton (saxophone and reeds), Eric Gunnison (keyboards), Bijoux Barbosa (bass), and Mike Marlier (drums).

Winner of 14 Grammy Awards, Ella Fitzgerald was often referred to as the “First Lady of Song”, “Queen of Jazz”, and “Lady Ella”. Louis Armstrong was one of the most influential figures in jazz history, spanning five decades and several eras of music. They became famous for scat singing and their interpretations of the Great American Songbook. Both were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder Art Bouton, the CJRO has stayed dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.

Performance Dates

January 28, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. / Aurora Fox Arts Center

February 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. / Parsons Theatre

February 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. / Schoolhouse Theater

February 25, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. / Lakewood Cultural Center

Tickets $25 - $31