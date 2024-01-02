Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs ELLA & LOUIS: Jazz Music's Perfect Partnership, Featuring Mary Louis Lee and Robert Johnson

Performances will take place at four different venues around the metro area.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Photo 3 VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Sam Adams to Present PRESS PASS, A Sports-Based Comedy Show, at Comedy Works Landmark Photo 4 Sam Adams to Present PRESS PASS, A Sports-Based Comedy Show, at Comedy Works Landmark

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs ELLA & LOUIS: Jazz Music's Perfect Partnership, Featuring Mary Louis Lee and Robert Johnson

In 1956 Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong went into the studio and created the iconic album Ella & Louis. It went on to become one of the most familiar and celebrated jazz albums of all time. The CJRO ensemble will perform music from this historic album and songs written by composers including Irving Berlin, Gershwin and more.

Mary Louise Lee and Robert Johnson will bring this album to life and audiences to have the opportunity to see them perform together at four different venues around the metro area. Both vocalists are well-known Colorado artists and have performed together for over 30 years. Having the pair collaborating on Ella & Louis will be a performance you will not want to miss! The series will feature a few of the best musicians from the CJRO including Art Bouton (saxophone and reeds), Eric Gunnison (keyboards), Bijoux Barbosa (bass), and Mike Marlier (drums).

Winner of 14 Grammy Awards, Ella Fitzgerald was often referred to as the “First Lady of Song”, “Queen of Jazz”, and “Lady Ella”. Louis Armstrong was one of the most influential figures in jazz history, spanning five decades and several eras of music. They became famous for scat singing and their interpretations of the Great American Songbook. Both were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder Art Bouton, the CJRO has stayed dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.

Performance Dates

January 28, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. / Aurora Fox Arts Center

February 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. / Parsons Theatre

February 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. / Schoolhouse Theater

February 25, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. / Lakewood Cultural Center

Tickets $25 - $31




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Sam Adams to Present PRESS PASS, A Sports-Based Comedy Show, at Comedy Works Landmark Photo
Sam Adams to Present PRESS PASS, A Sports-Based Comedy Show, at Comedy Works Landmark

Sam Adams will perform at Comedy Works Landmark on Wednesday, January 3 / 7:30 PM / $7.00 - $14.00.

2
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Photo
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Experience the power of dance and music in Message In A Bottle at the DCPA. Don't miss this captivating show inspired by Sting's iconic hits, featuring breathtaking athleticism and a unifying story of humanity and hope. Get your tickets now for this limited run from Feb 13-25 at the Buell Theatre.

3
Video: Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Perfo Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The world premiere of Cebollas is playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Watch the trailer!

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Sam Adams to Present PRESS PASS, A Sports-Based Comedy Show, at Comedy Works LandmarkSam Adams to Present PRESS PASS, A Sports-Based Comedy Show, at Comedy Works Landmark
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing ArtsVIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Video: Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing ArtsVideo: Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Stories On Stage Presents The World Premiere Of David Nehls' Suspenseful New Musical THE WIND, January 14Stories On Stage Presents The World Premiere Of David Nehls' Suspenseful New Musical THE WIND, January 14

Videos

Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
MJ in Denver MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
Art in Denver Art
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (2/03-2/25)
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
Stories on Stage presents The Wind, A New Musical in Denver Stories on Stage presents The Wind, A New Musical
Su Teatro (1/14-1/14)
Spring Awakening in Denver Spring Awakening
Find Your Light (1/12-1/14)
Company in Denver Company
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-6/24)
On My Tab with Joe Mack in Denver On My Tab with Joe Mack
Rise Comedy (1/07-1/07)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Denver Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (2/13-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You