Colorado Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER to Return for the 2023 Holiday Season

Colorado Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker will return to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House this holiday season with 28 in-person performances. Presented by PNC Bank, Colorado Ballet’s 63rd production of The Nutcracker will feature five different casts of dancers and live music performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

"Colorado Ballet is thrilled to share another spectacular production of The Nutcracker with individuals in our community,” stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs. “It is truly a privilege to perform this beautiful ballet for our audiences each season, and I am grateful to our patrons who continue to make The Nutcracker a part of their annual holiday traditions.”

“This year, I am pleased to announce that Colorado Ballet will present a matinee performance of The Nutcracker with sensory friendly adaptations Sunday, Nov. 26,” continued Boggs. “We’re committed to making The Nutcracker a welcoming, inclusive, and memorable experience for all. I look forward to continuing to share this beloved holiday classic, and our art form, with even more of our community.”

Colorado Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker with sensory friendly adaptations will include eliminating or reducing potentially startling special effects, lighting, and sounds, and relaxing traditional house rules, such as allowing patrons to move freely within the theater during the performance and to exit and reenter as needed. The house lights in the theater will be left on at a low level during the performance and a break space will be provided in the lobby. For more information about this performance’s sensory friendly adaptations, please visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG.

The Nutcracker will run Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and Colorado Ballet anticipates all performances will sell out. Purchasing tickets early for the best availability is strongly recommended.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES

Sat. Nov. 25 – 1 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 25 – 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 26 – 1 p.m.*, **

Sun. Nov. 26 – 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 1 – 7:30 p.m

Sat. Dec. 2 – 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 3 – 1 p.m.**

Sun. Dec. 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 8 – 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 – 1 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 – 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 10 – 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 10 – 6:30 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 14 – 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 15 – 7:30 p.m.**

Sat. Dec. 16 – 1 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 16 – 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 17 – 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 17 – 6:30 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 19 – 6:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 20 – 6:30 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 21 – 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 22 – 1 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 22 – 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 – 1 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 – 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 24 – 1 p.m.

*Performance with sensory friendly adaptations.

**Audio-described performance.

TICKETS

Tickets range from $40 to $175. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at (303) 339-1637 to purchase tickets.

To continue to reduce the number of ticket resellers, please purchase directly through Colorado Ballet via the website or phone number listed above. Tickets purchased through resellers may not be valid.

SPONSORS

Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker is presented by PNC Bank. Colorado Ballet receives support from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

EVENT LISTING FOR THE NUTCRACKER

Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

Nov. 25–Dec. 24, 2023 | Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Tickets start at $40 at Click Here

As the fate of one magical night hangs in the balance, Clara’s nutcracker comes to life for a battle royale. Festive fan-favorite The Nutcracker returns to Denver this holiday season with 28 performances, including a matinee with sensory-friendly adaptations Sunday, Nov. 26. Featuring the company’s custom-made sets and costumes, this dazzling and dreamy production sees sold-out performances year after year. Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcrackeris presented by PNC Bank.

MORE UPCOMING PRODUCTIONS

Jekyll & Hyde | Feb. 2–11, 2024

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Choreography by Val Caniparoli. Due to its mature content, Jekyll & Hyde is recommended for ages 13+.

Coppélia | March 8–17, 2024

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Ballet MasterWorks | April 12–21, 2024

Featuring George Balanchine’s Rubies, Yoshihisa Arai’s Boléro, and Three Views of a Mountain, a world premiere choreographed by Lauren Lovette.

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

ABOUT PNC BANK

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

ABOUT COLORADO BALLET

Presenting exceptional classical ballet and innovative contemporary dance through performances, training, education and community engagement, Colorado Ballet continues to inspire and grow an increasingly diverse audience base in Denver, Colorado. Established in 1961 by Lillian Covillo and Freidann Parker, Colorado Ballet is a non-profit organization celebrating 63 years of excellence. As a world-class professional company serving over 100,000 national and international patrons, Colorado Ballet presents 58 performances annually to sold-out audiences in the 2,000 seat Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The Company’s 36 professional dancers and 22 studio company dancers come from all over the world. Colorado Ballet’s The Armstrong Center for Dance, a 35,000 square foot building, boasts eight state-of-the-art professional dance studios and amenities for the professional Company. Under the direction of Artistic Director Gil Boggs, Colorado Ballet performs classical ballet masterpieces, full-length story ballets and its critically acclaimed repertory production Ballet MasterWorks, featuring varied works from neoclassical ballets to world premieres. The Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy serves over 1,200 students from toddlers to seniors each year. Colorado Ballet’s Education & Community Engagement offers programs to students and community members, making over 25,000 contacts and reaching over 200 schools and organizations annually. Participants come from a variety of backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses including youth, families, teachers, and people with and without disabilities. For more information, please visit Click Here.