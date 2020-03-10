Colorado Ballet Academy Wins Outstanding School At YAGP And Announces New Pre-Professional Level

Colorado Ballet Academy has received the Youth America Grand Prix Outstanding School Award for the second consecutive year in the Denver semi-finals competition that took place February 28 - March 1.

In addition, CBA students claimed first place in the Large Ensemble and Senior Contemporary categories, as well as second place Senior Classical and third place Pas de Deux categories.

Colorado Ballet Academy Awards in the Denver Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP):

1st Place Large Ensemble:

Alpenglow

3rd Place Pas de Deux:

Don Quixote

1st Place Senior Contemporary:

Lucy Stewart

2nd Place Senior Classical:

Lucy Stewart

Senior Classical Top 12:

Beverly Abbott

Fiona Hutchens

Lili Travaglia

Senior Classical Top 24:

Audrey King

Keira Martin-Williams

Junior Classical Top 12:

Jordan Henry

Pre-Comp Contemporary Top 12:

Emma Boggs

Over the past four years, Colorado Ballet Academy's YAGP program has grown significantly. This year, 58 students in Level 3 through the Pre-Professional Division competed, which included 47 solos, four ensembles and one pas de deux. Of these participants, 38 students will represent the Academy at the 2020 YAGP International Finals in New York later this spring. The number of students representing CBA in the New York City Finals this year marks a 40% increase over the number of students who represented CBA at the New York City Finals in 2017.

Recent Colorado Ballet Academy Success

Since Colorado Ballet Academy (CBA) named Erica Fischbach Director in 2017, CBA's programs and offerings have expanded significantly. Over the past few years, high caliber training and performance opportunities for students have continually increased. CBA's Pre-Professional Division has become highly recognized nationwide. Five to six dancers from the Pre-Professional Division have been offered contracts to join Colorado Ballet's Studio Company each year. Additional expansion and success since 2017 include:

An annual all-Academy production at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House that features all students in Levels 1 through Pre-Professional Division

Colorado Ballet Principal Dancer Domenico Luciano named Academy Principal in 2019

Updated curriculum and teacher training, elevating the quality of instruction

Increased training hours for Levels 2 through 7

Record attendance for Summer Intensive, Pre-Professional Division and Young Dancer Workshop auditions around the country

Summer programs running at capacity

Colorado Ballet Academy announced today it will offer a new level of its Pre-Professional Division during the upcoming 2020/2021 academic year. The Academy's current Pre-Professional Division Levels A and B will become Pre-Professional Division II and III. The new level will be Pre-Professional Division I, which will enable the Academy to offer an option for students who would like to boost their dance training hours while attending school on a modified schedule. Students in the new PPD I will train approximately 20 hours per week with a hybrid schedule of the current PPD and Advanced Division.

"We have created a new level of our Pre-Professional Division to expand our offerings for students who want to experience a more intensive dance training schedule without completely giving up attending school during the day," states Academy Director Fischbach. "Students in the new PPD I will start their classes at noon or later, which enables them to customize their school schedule and train 20 plus hours per week in ballet, necessary core curriculum classes and additional performances."

PPD I will focus on students ages 13 to 16 years old. All students accepted into PPD I will have access to the same distinguished faculty as CBA's Advanced Division, PPD II & III. Students will perform in conjunction with PPD II & III in Saturday Soirées, Fall Feature, First Friday events and the annual Academy Production at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. While all eligible CBA students may audition for roles in Colorado Ballet Company productions such as The Nutcracker and The Wizard of Oz, additional role opportunities are made available to PPD students, repertoire permitting.

Acceptance into CBA's Pre-Professional Division is by audition only. To find out more or schedule an audition, please visit Colorado Ballet Academy's website.





