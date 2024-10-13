Coal Creek Theater to Present STOP KISS At The Louisville Center For The Arts Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present STOP KISS November 1-16 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.cctlouisville.org. For more information call 303-664-0955.

Callie’s life in New York City is chugging away. She has a good-paying job, a fantastic rent-controlled apartment, and a strong group of friends. But when she meets Sara, a 3rd grade teacher from St. Louis, everything changes. The spark between Callie and Sara is immediate…and confusing. What do you do when your sense of self and place in the world goes careening off in new directions, throwing fresh ideas and challenges your way...Do you straddle? Break? Or swerve?

About STOP KISS, director Shane Grant says, “One thing I love about this play is how it balances a serious story with a lot of unexpected humor. You’ll likely shed a tear or two, but you’re also going to laugh along the way. In addition to a fantastic script, this is one of the most talented casts I’ve ever worked with — they hit it out of the park! You really don’t want to miss this one!”

The cast includes Elizabel Riggs (Callie), Elisabeth Larson (Sara), Terence Keane (Detective Cole), Rav’n Moon (Mrs. Winsley/Nurse), Arthur McFarlane III (George), Robert Janacek (Peter), Katie McManus (Understudy Callie), Rachel Ricca (Understudy Sara).



Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

STOP KISS

“I do, I know-I sometimes…swerve. But lately, I feel like there’s something worth…winning.” -Callie

November 1-16

Friday/Saturday & Monday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m.

$25-$28 at www.cctlouisville.org

For more information call 303-665-0955/

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville @ Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Comments