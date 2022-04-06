City Park Jazz Announces 2022 Season Lineup

City Park Jazz has announced the lineup for our 36th annual summer series and Celebration of Community!



Sunday evenings throughout the summer brings anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from around the City Park neighborhoods - and all over Colorado - to enjoy the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected sponsors and food trucks round out this festival-like atmosphere as we head back to the park, with some safety protocols for good measure.



"This year, we're kicking things off with a bittersweet tribute to Ron Miles," says talent booker and Board of Directors President Andy Bercaw. "His untimely passing on March 8 leaves an enormous hole in the heart of the music scene here, especially in the jazz genre. Shane Endsley, an amazing trumpeter in his own right and a colleague of Miles at Metro State University, will be leading an ensemble of Miles sidemen, playing his eternal original music. There will be tears shed and hearts aligned at this truly meaningful memorial, for sure."



The lineup this year features some of Denver's most beloved performers, the return of the very popular Brass Band Extravaganza on July 17; Colorado icon Hazel Miller returns, we're featuring a Mariachi band with traditional dancers, and we'll have the debut of the new Colorado Mambo Orchestra featuring Dr. Raul Murciano, who was a founding member of Miami Sound Machine.



The company also presents its newest T-Shirt design! Check it out at CityParkJazz.org/tshirt.



City Park Jazz is an all-volunteer run event (and a 501(c)3 charitable organization) and they need YOU to make it happen. Space is limited. Visit CityParkJazz.org for more information regarding volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation.



The season spans 10 Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. (except for July 17, which runs from 5-8 p.m.) starting June 5. The free concerts are staged at the City Park Pavilion.* For more information, bios, and photos of each act, please refer to CityParkJazz.org/2022-concert-calendar.