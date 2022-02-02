Chris Redd Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Chris Redd is an actor, writer, stand-up comic, and rapper. Redd is a cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live and currently stars in the NBC comedy Kenan, opposite Kenan Thompson. He is set to star in the upcoming series Bust Down and has an hour long special in the works for HBO Max.

In 2018, Redd received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song "Come Back, Barack". He appeared in the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping opposite Andy Samberg, and also starred in the Netflix original comedy series Disjointed, opposite Kathy Bates. In 2017, Redd debuted his own half-hour episode of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents and in 2019 released his debut stand-up album But Here We Are. Redd was featured as a roaster on the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin in 2019.

Redd can be seen in the comedy films Deep Murder, The House, and A Futile and Stupid Gesture. On TV, Redd starred in the cult-classic series Wet Hot American Summer and was featured in NBC's Will & Grace, Netflix's Love, Comedy Central's Detroiters and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. Additionally, Redd was featured as a 2016 Standup New Face at Just For Laughs in Montreal. Redd was previously a performer at Chicago's Second City.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Chris Redd will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, February 10 / 8:00 PM / $25.00

Friday, February 11 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, February 12 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.