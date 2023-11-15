Chris Noth to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Visionbox Studio

The production will be presented for one night only on December 6.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Chris Noth to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Visionbox Studio

Visionbox Studio will present It's a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play by Joe Landry - a one-night-only experience on December 6, 2023. The evening will surely be a whole night of holiday cheer with food, drink, and live music in addition to the performance.

Chris Noth, two-time Golden Globe Nominee and SAG Award-nominated actor, will play the lead character, George Bailey, with an ensemble of Denver actors. Noth is well known as a strong, charismatic leading man in television and film. He rose to prominence as "Detective Mike Logan" for five seasons on the original Law and Order and is perhaps most recognized for his iconic role as "Mr. Big" on HBO's groundbreaking series Sex and the City. He has also starred in many stage productions on and off Broadway.

Founding Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincón, will direct the performance. Chris Noth and her were classmates at the Yale School of Drama, and they are delighted to be working together again on this extraordinary project.

Ms. Rincón founded Visionbox Studio with NYC/Hollywood actor Bill Pullman in 2010 to provide theatre artists in Colorado with training rooted in graduate-level curriculum while developing new intermedia performance work that focuses on the social and human issues of our time.

For attendees looking for an exclusive performance experience, VIP tickets are available for $225, which includes front-row table seating and exceptional food and drink. General admission tickets are available for $125. Children 12 and under will be ticketed at half the general admission price. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here

This event will occur at The Studio Loft at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 980 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202. Guests will enjoy an array of provided hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and live music from 6:00-7:00 pm. The show will run from 7:00-9:00 pm with one ten-minute intermission.

Amidst the holiday season, Visionbox will also be participating in Colorado Gives Day on December 5th, 2023. Colorado Gives Day is an annual event working to uplift the efforts of nonprofits in Colorado. If you'd like to support the mission of Visionbox Studio to enrich the Denver community through engaging curriculum and performance, consider donating https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/Visionbox-Studio

This event is supported by Denver Arts & Venues through the Cultural Partner Activation Program. For more information, visit visionbox.org.




