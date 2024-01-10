Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown Come to the Lakewood Cultural Center in February

The performance is at 7:30 p.m., on February 22, 2024.
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown curate an eclectic program featuring time-loved classics, little-known gems, and original works. The performance will take place at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22.
The affectionate, brutally honest and inimitable style of the Canellakis-Brown Duo showcases classics alongside rarely heard pieces and their own heartfelt compositions and wild arrangements. The (b)romance program offers a preview of the duo’s new album to be released in 2024 and showcases a soulful, virtuosic, and downright fun selection of music. A highlighted piece in the program, Prelude and Dance, originated as a solo cello work for Nicholas until Michael rewrote the piece to include a piano part for himself. The new arrangement performed by the duo creates a dissonance between a languid first movement and a breakneck rhythm in the second. Another featured arrangement, Romance á GF, is a mysterious composition written in 2022 for the (b)romance album. Nicholas describes it as starting “like a lonely, dark music box before evolving into a sense of lyricism. It has an air of mystery, like a little dream whose meaning we’ll never know.”
Canellakis and Brown each maintain formidable solo careers while also performing as a duo. Both musicians are longtime artists with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and recent engagements include performing at Lincoln Center, Rockport Music, and Wolf Trap in Washington, D.C.
