Celebrate Black History Month In Northglenn With Music And Dance

Northglenn celebrates Black History Month with two shows in February, thanks to partnerships with regional arts organizations.

The History of African American Music is Friday, Feb. 7, and is a collaboration between the Colorado Black Arts Festival and the SOURCE Theater Company. The first installment of a three part series, the show covers the period from the 1600s to the early 1900s, taking the audience on a musical journey from slavery to prohibition. Slave music, field hollers, work songs, lullabies, spirituals, songs of the Underground Railroad, ragtime and the blues provide a compelling soundtrack to U.S. history. Since the contributions of African American music to American music are so vast, this project is presented in three installments over the years, and the audience should be sure to come back next year to enjoy the next installment!

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance brings Rhapsody in Black to Northglenn Feb. 27 and 28. The show articulates the African American influence in Paris through literature, music, and dance. From Josephine Baker to James Baldwin, Rhapsody in Black explores complex relationships, heartbreak, the joy of discovery and thriving art in an environment of acceptance.

Tickets and more information available at www.NorthglennArts.org





