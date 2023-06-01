Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Phamaly Theatre Company

The production will take place in the Kilstrom Theatre of the DCPA August 17th through September 2nd, 2023.




Denver's premier disability-affirmative theatre, Phamaly Theatre Company, has announced the cast for Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The production will take place in the Kilstrom Theatre of the DCPA August 17th through September 2nd, 2023.

Generally considered the most famous of Shakespeare's comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream has been enchanting audiences for generations. Four young lovers, looking to escape their parents' tyrannical rule, flee to a magical forest inhabited by two feuding fairies. Chaos ensues when the most mischievous fairy, Puck, makes a gravely comical mistake. Throw in a bumbling group of day laborers who fancy themselves famous actors and you've got yourself a party. Join Phamaly's triumphant return to the DCPA with its first ever fully produced Shakespearian comedy - A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The cast (listed alphabetically):

Demetrius: Graham Bryant

Peaseblossom: Sam Charney

Tom Snout: Gabriel Cunningham

Mustardseed: Melania Garcia

Oberon & Theseus: B. Ryan Glick

Lysander: Keenan Gluck

Snug: River Hetzel

Hermia: Kennedy Issac

Robin Starveling: Phillip Lomeo

Cobweb: Connor Long

Puck: Emma Maxfield

Peter Quince: Laurice Quinn

Francis Flute: Eli Schroeder

Helena: Madison Stout

Egeus: James Thompson

Nick Bottom: Ratt Walsh

Titania & Hyppolyta: Maggie Whittum

"When society thinks about the height of poetry and language, they immediately go to Shakespeare," states Ben Raanan, Phamaly's Artistic Director. "Because of this, Shakespeare has traditionally been gatekept from the disabled community. As Phamaly enters its 34th year, I think it's important that our audiences and actors get the opportunity to experience the Bard with a disability lens. Under the extraordinary guidance of Shelly Gaza, we look forward to bringing the magic of Midsummer to the Phamaly family."

About Phamaly Theatre Company

Transforming Stories. Deconstructing Barriers. Elevating Disability.

Now in its 34th season, Phamaly Theatre Company is Denver's premiere disability-affirmative theatre company, producing professional theatre exclusively casting artists with all nature of disabilities: physical, cognitive, intellectual, and emotional. Phamaly's mission is to be a creative home for theatre artists with disabilities; to model a disability-affirmative theatrical process; and to upend conventional narratives by transforming individuals, audiences, and the world.

For more information about Phamaly Theatre Company or for tickets, please visit Click Here.




Recommended For You